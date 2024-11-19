Pentagon: North Korean Troops Enter Kursk Where Ukrainians Are Fighting

By DoD News

By David Vergun

It is likely that about 11,000 North Korean troops have moved into Russia’s Kursk region, said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, who spoke to the media today.

The Pentagon has not confirmed that these troops have engaged in combat with Ukrainian troops who are inside a portion of the Kursk region, she said, adding, “They’re moving into Kursk for a reason. We have every expectation that they would be engaged in combat operations.”

There is no evidence that more North Korean troops are entering Russia, but that could change, Singh said.

The U.S. views North Korea as cobelligerents with Russia, she said. North Korean troops began entering Russia last month.

Over the course of presidential drawdown authorities, the United States has been supplying Ukraine with weapons, including Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS.

These systems are costly and in limited supply, so the U.S. will not deplete its reserve as it has to consider its own readiness, Singh said.

The Russians have moved their airfields out of range of ATACMS, she said.

The maximum range of ATACMS is about 190 miles.

“The Ukrainians have very effectively demonstrated the ability to use indigenous capabilities like the UAVs to target … weapons storage facilities outside of the ATACMS range,” she said, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russian casualties are now averaging about 1,200 per day, she noted.