Kuwait Introduces ‘Electronic Bracelets’ To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Kuwait health sources said electronic bracelets have arrived in the country, local daily Arab Times reported, adding it will be used by returning nationals.

According to the report, sources said the devices will ensure returnees are complying with measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Bahraini authorities have required people under quarantine to wear electronic tags to prevent them from violating isolation rules.

In other coronavirus developments, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah has discussed areas of cooperation with his counterparts from Japan and the US.

Both Japan, and the US have reiterated its support to Kuwait who has so far recorded 1,751 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

