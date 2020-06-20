‘Lord Of The Rings’ And ‘Alien’ Star Sir Ian Holm Dies Aged 88

By PanARMENIAN

Stage and film actor Sir Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings films, has died aged 88, according to the BBC.

Sir Ian, Oscar-nominated as Olympic running coach Sam Mussabini in “Chariots of Fire”, also played the android Ash in 1979’s “Alien”.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” his agent said in a statement.

“He died peacefully in hospital with his family and carer,” he added.

His illness was Parkinson’s-related, his agent confirmed.

Holm, who also played Dr Willis in “The Madness of King George”, was classically trained and put in memorable performances in numerous plays.

The National Theatre remembered him as an “extraordinary actor” whose performance as King Lear in 1997 created “wonderful memories”.

Sir Ian originated the role of Lenny in Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming in 1965, reprising his performance on film eight years later.

However, his stage career was cut short after he developed acute stage fright during a production of “The Iceman Cometh” in 1976.

He went on to work primarily in film, thanks to roles in such high-profile movies as “The Fifth Element” and the “Lord of the Rings” series.

He received a knighthood in 1998 for his contribution to drama following the CBE he received in 1989.