Maher Should Be Careful What He Wishes For – OpEd

By William Donohue

On his latest HBO show, Bill Maher went on another one of his rampages against the Catholic Church. He picked on homosexuals again, calling attention to predatory priests. But his favorite target of late is Amy Coney Barrett, a woman whose intellect escapes his cognitive abilities to assess.

Maher is upset that Barrett is going to be confirmed by the Senate to the Supreme Court. He is right about that. Why is he upset? Because she is a Catholic. He says we have too many of them on the high court already. He wants a religious test, and it matters not a whit that it is unconstitutional. He wants no practicing Catholics on the Supreme Court, preferring atheists like himself.

Maher needs to be careful what he wishes for.

Atheists, he said on his show, “actually make better judges.” Really? Consider what happened in Albania under Enver Hoxha.

In 1967, Hoxha declared Albania to be the world’s first atheist state. The result? He destroyed thousands of churches and mosques. This would obviously not bother Maher. What about the forced labor camps? Again, no problem for Maher. Would he approve the mass executions? There is no getting around them—they come with the atheist territory. Just read what Hitler, Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot did.

If none of this would give Maher pause—Hoxha went after all the right people, didn’t he?—perhaps he would tap the breaks when weighing what happened to people like himself.

Hoxha cracked down on those responsible for “the spread of certain vulgar, alien tastes in music and art,” as well as “degenerate” behavior. By “degenerate” he meant those who engaged in “coarse language,” as well as devotees of “screaming jungle music.” Not sure if Maher is a fan of “screaming jungle music,” but the coarseness of his language would be enough to warrant sanctions, if not a death sentence.

Maher is lucky we Catholics do not act like the atheists he admires.

