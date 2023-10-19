UN Security Council Rejects Resolution Demanding Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

By Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service

On October 16, the UN Security Council (UNSC) failed to adopt a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israeli war in Gaza. The U.S. and its allies in the UNSC voted against the move, dashing all hope for relief for millions in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The draft resolution prepared by Russia condemned all “violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism,” and demanded “an immediate, durable, and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

Speaking before the vote, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour appealed to the countries in the council to be guided by the principles of international law without exception.

“Do not dare say Israel is not responsible for the bombs it is dropping on their heads,” Mansour said. He denied Israeli claims that Gaza is a military operation instead of a full-scale assault on innocent civilians.

The resolution received just five votes, with China, Russia, Gabon, Mozambique, and the United Arab Emirates voting in favor. Three permanent members, all of them NATO members, the U.S., the UK, and France voted against the resolution along with Japan. Six other countries abstained.

The U.S., France, and the UK have endorsed the Israeli “right to self-defense” and are completely backing its war in Gaza.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on October 11 after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the region trying to garner support for the Israeli war in Gaza.