Iran Slams EU3’s ‘Unlawful, Provocative’ Bid To Revive Terminated UNSC Resolutions

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned as “unlawful, unfounded, and provocative” the attempt by the EU3 to abuse the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism in order to reinstate Security Council sanctions annulled under Resolution 2231.

In a statement released on Friday, the Foreign Ministry warned that the European trio’s move, carried out in line with US policies and amid the Israeli-American attacks on Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities, undermines diplomacy, weakens the UN’s credibility, and violates the foundations of the NPT.

What follows is the text of the statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful;

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns as unlawful, unfounded, and provocative the attempt by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to abuse the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) dispute resolution mechanism in order to reinstate Security Council resolutions that were terminated in 2015 under Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA.

UN Security Council Resolution 2231, as an inseparable part of the JCPOA, endorsed the agreement in its annex, affirmed the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, dispelled unfounded allegations regarding its character, and simultaneously introduced rigorous verification measures. Pursuant to Resolution 2231, all Security Council resolutions adopted against Iran between 2006 and 2009 were terminated, and it was decided that the Iranian nuclear issue would be removed from the Security Council’s agenda in September 2025.

The destructive move by the three European countries to reinstate the annulled Security Council resolutions comes at a time when Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities have been attacked and damaged by the Israeli regime and the US. These attacks have clearly violated the UN Charter, endangered international peace and security, and gravely undermined the foundations of the NPT. The three European countries not only failed to condemn these acts of aggression, but by abusing the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism, are carrying out another unlawful act.

These governments have also ignored the agreement that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency signed on September 9, 2025, despite its positive reception by the international community, even though their main pretext for the so-called “snapback” was alleged lack of cooperation with the IAEA on part of Iran. Furthermore, they dismissed Iran’s reasonable proposal, which they themselves acknowledged to be rational, under flimsy excuses, since their true intention from the outset has been to pursue their own excessive political interests.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently sought to keep the path of diplomacy and engagement open. However, these countries, despite their claims, have shown no independence of their own and have instead followed the unilateral and unlawful policies of the US.

The Islamic Republic of Iran puts emphasis on the following points:

1. Today’s action by the European troika at the UN Security Council, aimed at completing the process of reinstating terminated Security Council resolutions, is unlawful, unfounded, and provocative, and it gravely undermines ongoing diplomatic processes.

2. Full responsibility for the consequences of this measure, should it lead to the reinstatement of terminated UN Security Council resolutions against Iran, rests with the US and the European trio, which, by distorting realities and making baseless claims, pressured some non-permanent members of the Security Council to align with them.

3. Today’s step to complete the reinstatement of Security Council sanctions was undertaken without consensus and despite serious opposition from several Council members, thereby further undermining the UN’s top body credibility and dealing a blow to both diplomacy and the NPT.

4. Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is rooted in the will and determination of the Iranian people for scientific and technological progress and development. The Iranian people are resolute in going down this road. While underscoring its pursuit of the nation’s rights and interests, including through diplomatic channels, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to deliver an appropriate response to any unlawful action.

5. The Islamic Republic of Iran calls upon all responsible members of the international community to reject today’s unlawful action by the three European countries in the UN Security Council and to refrain from granting it any legitimacy.