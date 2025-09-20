Mining For More Than Money – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

Pakistan has always been described as a country sitting on a mountain of untapped wealth. People have been saying for years that the country is rich in resources but poor in putting them to use. That line has almost become cliché.

Still, things feel a little different now. With projects like Reko Diq, Siah Diq, and the Thar coal expansion, experts are predicting mining revenues could jump from the current $2 billion to somewhere between $6 and $8 billion by 2030. It sounds ambitious, but this time the scale of the projects makes those numbers at least somewhat believable.

Reko Diq is the centrepiece. It alone could generate $4 to $5 billion annually, which is more than double what the entire sector currently brings in. Add Siah Diq at another billion or two, Thar coal with about $200 million, and smaller contributions from barite, lead, and zinc, and suddenly the picture changes. Beyond 2030, copper and gold could start pouring in at levels that make today’s numbers look small. For a country that has been stuck in cycles of debt and short-term fixes, the idea of long-term, consistent revenue from mining is a big deal.

What excites people isn’t just the money. It’s the ripple effect. Mining brings jobs to places that have often been left behind. Towns near mines suddenly see new housing, better roads, and even schools and clinics. Experts at the recent Natural Resources & Energy Summit pointed out that mining could be one of Pakistan’s most powerful tools for reducing poverty if the money is reinvested properly. That’s a big “if.” But you can see why people want to believe it.

At the same time, anyone who has watched Pakistan’s economy over the years knows optimism comes with a warning label. The problem isn’t the minerals. The problem is governance. Policies change with every new government, contracts stall, investors get nervous, and projects end up in court instead of underground. Mining companies don’t just need minerals, they need stability. Without that, the best copper and gold reserves in the world won’t matter much. The fact that insurance firms are lining up to back billion-dollar projects is a positive sign, but even they can’t cover for weak decision-making or political drama.

There’s also the climate question. Mining anywhere is messy, and Pakistan is already one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. Water scarcity, extreme weather, and environmental damage are real risks. If Pakistan handles mining the old-fashioned way, digging, extracting, and leaving scars behind, it will pay for it later. New technology, AI monitoring, and cleaner processes aren’t optional luxuries here, they’re the only way this can be sustainable.

Global markets add another layer of unpredictability. Copper and gold prices swing, coal is becoming less welcome in a world that’s moving toward green energy, and investors have plenty of other countries to choose from. Pakistan can’t change commodity prices, but it can decide how to prepare for the ups and downs. Building processing facilities, diversifying minerals, and using revenues for long-term development would at least cushion the shocks.

The real question, though, isn’t whether Pakistan can hit $8 billion by 2030. With Reko Diq alone, that’s very possible. The bigger question is whether ordinary people will feel the difference. Will the money build schools in Balochistan? Will it fund better hospitals in Sindh? Or will it disappear into the same black hole that has swallowed so many opportunities in the past? The answer depends less on geology and more on leadership.

If mining is treated as just another cash cow, we know how the story ends. A few get rich, projects stall, and the cycle continues. If it’s seen as a nation-building opportunity, though, the potential is massive. Consistent policy, transparent governance, and a real focus on community development could turn the sector into a $10 billion industry that reshapes Pakistan’s economy.

Right now, Pakistan is at the beginning of what some are calling a minerals rush. The resources are there, investors are interested, and the numbers are within reach. The choice is whether the country wants to do things differently this time. That’s the real test, not how much gold is in the ground, but how wisely the money above ground is spent.