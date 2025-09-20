NCTC Supports U.S. Law Enforcement, First Responders By Sharing Intel Product Aimed At Deterring Attacks By Al-Qa’ida

By Eurasia Review

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s (ODNI) National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) recently disseminated an unclassified intelligence product to law enforcement partners aimed at protecting Americans against the threat of Al-Qa’ida left over by the Biden Administration.

The NCTC product provides local, state, federal, and international partners with the tools needed to combat targeting attempts by Al-Qa’ida and better protect the American people. It also serves as a Public Service Announcement for Americans who may be at potential risk of targeting by Al-Qa’ida.

Under President Trump’s leadership, NCTC is working across agencies to watchlist, screen, vet, and pass information to combat all potential threats to the American people and best protect the safety, security, and freedom of our nation. While the potential for heightened threat environments may arise as political and international climates shift, NCTC’s recent product serves as evidence that the partnership between our Intelligence Community and law enforcement has never been stronger. President Trump’s policies have ensured that America is more prepared than ever to respond to and address any threat directly, rapidly, and with strategic coordination.

“The relentless pursuit of our enemies means clearly defining and understanding them,” said NCTC Director Joe Kent. “Constant vigilance includes guarding our borders and ensuring our communities are informed. We have the knowledge and leadership to keep America safe. That said, it is critical for first responders and the public to stay alert and vigilant against threats from Al-Qa‘ida’s global network. While a number of threats persist, NCTC and our partners are monitoring 24/7 to thwart these attacks and keep Americans safe.”

While combating the threat of Al-Qa’ida this year, the NCTC team enabled the removal of a U.S. based Al-Qa’ida terrorist. The criminal entered the U.S. via Biden’s “CBP One” app under an asylum claim. While rechecking the vetting of CBP One applicants, NCTC discovered a terrorist with Al-Qa’ida ties and immediately alerted its law enforcement partners. As a result, this dangerous terrorist was detained and will be removed from the U.S.