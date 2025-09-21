The UAE Fuels Moves To Ban The Muslim Brotherhood – Analysis

By James M. Dorsey

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed sounded an alarm bell eight years ago that rings loudly today.

Fuelling a global groundswell of anti-Muslim and antimigrant sentiment, Mr. Bin Zayed, warned a World Economic Forum panel in 2017 that “there will come a day that we will see far more radical extremists and terrorists coming out of Europe because of lack of decision-making, trying to be politically correct or assuming that (the Europeans) know the Middle East, and they know Islam, and they know the others far better than we do … I’m sorry, but that’s pure ignorance.”

Muslims, activists, liberals and moderate conservatives rejected Mr. Bin Zayed’s broad-brush definition of who is an extremist and advocacy of a crackdown on non-violent political Islam. Moreover, his prediction did not pan out.

Shifts in counterterrorism strategies

Islamic State attacks in Europe have tapered off since Mr. Bin Zayed made his assertions, following a wave of attacks in the years immediately before he made his remarks. Mr. Bin Zayed would likely credit the fight against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq and Western nations’ adoption of Emirati definitions, supported by, among others, Egypt, for the stark reduction in the number of jihadist attacks on European soil.

Mr. Bin Zayed will also probably take heart from seeing the UAE’s long-standing no-holds-barred campaign to persuade Western and other nations to proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood as the source of all Islamist evil, produce results.

While the United States has designated Brotherhood offshoots and individuals as terrorists, it has stopped short of labelling the group as such. That could change with lawmakers, including Republican Ted Cruz, Representative Mario Díaz-Balart and Democrat Jared Moskowitz, reviving efforts to pass a bill in Congress that would mandate designating the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization under US law. Messrs. Diaz-Balart and Moscowitz co-chair The Friends of Egypt Caucus.

In May, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered his government to draw up proposals to tackle the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and the spread of political Islam in France, following the release of a 75-page UAE-inspired government report that Mr. Macron’s office said, “Clearly establishes the anti-Republican and subversive nature of the Muslim Brotherhood” and “proposes ways to address this threat.”

The report estimated that at most 1,000 of France’s 5–7 million Muslims were formal members of the Brotherhood. Brotherhood-affiliated groups operated 139 or 7% of France’s 2,300 mosques and 21 of the country’s 74 Islamic schools. Turks, followed by Moroccans and Algerians, rank as the largest groups of individuals whom France has stripped of their nationality on charges of jihadist activity.

In April, Jordan, in the most recent decisive action, banned the Brotherhood and criminalized promotion of its ideology after security services arrested 16 people associated with the EzraBrotherhood on suspicion of plotting rocket and drone attacks.

The Brotherhood-affiliated Islamic Action Front, the largest opposition group in the Jordanian parliament, denied involvement. The group, which was not included in the Brotherhood ban, reiterated that it “remained committed to its peaceful approach.” The government has accused the Front of instigating pro-Hamas demonstrations in the kingdom.

In the final analysis, the question is whether crackdowns on freedoms of expression and assembly, leaving Muslims and others with few, if any, release valves, coupled with anger at Western and Arab restrictions on expression of support for the Palestinians and a Western refusal to sanction Israel for its Gaza war conduct, creates a feeding ground for a next generation of Islamist militants.

The UAE’s role in shaping Western perceptions of Islam and migration

A 2019 Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) memo warned that designating the Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization “may fuel extremism” and damage relations with America’s allies. The memo noted that the group has “rejected violence as a matter of official policy and opposed Al-Qaeda and ISIS,” an acronym for the Islamic State.

The memo acknowledged that “a minority of MB (Muslim Brotherhood) members have engaged in violence, most often in response to harsh regime repression, perceived foreign occupation, or civil conflicts.”

Even so, Mr. Bin Zayed’s warning, echoed since then by Emirati surrogates, was a clarion called that fuelled anti-Muslim and antimigrant sentiment in Europe, positioned the UAE as a crucial partner in Western opposition to Islamist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood and counterterrorism, and promoted the country’s autocratic concept of moderate Islam and image as one of the world’s most tolerant societies.

In that vein, Emirati strategic affairs analyst Amjad Taha recently argued that the UAE was a beneficiary of flawed European policies. Mr. Taha singled out France and Britain.

Posting on X, Mr. Taha said, “Chaos doesn’t just arrive; it sets up a company in London or Paris and opens a bank account. Look at the UK. Look at France. Some immigrants bring talent, but the majority bring Hamas … fatwas printed in Sudan by the Muslim Brotherhood-led army, the Hamas of Africa. And Paris? It welcomes immigrants from the Houthis in Yemen militia who treat death like a lifestyle brand.”

Mr. Taha asserted that 16,500 millionaires in Britain and 10,000 in France had decamped in 2023, while 9,800 had moved to the UAE in that year. “That is not migration, that is profit. London and Paris are the drain. Abu Dhabi is the magnet,” Mr. Taha said.

“Here in the UAE, 200 nationalities live as one: mosque, church, synagogue, all side by side. In London, they debate banning knives because stabbings are now the national pastime. In Paris, they cannot decide if the riot is over or just taking a coffee break,” he added.

Navigating political Islam and regional stability

The UAE’s visceral opposition to political Islam was one reason that drove the country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020. It also drives the UAE’s backroom manoeuvring to secure an influential role in a post-war Gaza in which there is no place for Hamas, that, like Al-Fatah, the backbone of the West Bank-based, internationally recognised Palestine Authority, traces its roots to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Hamas severed its ties to the Brotherhood in 2017, as opposed to Al-Fatah, which projected itself as a secular nationalist movement from the outset.

The UAE, arguably Israel’s closest Arab partner, is the only Arab state to have publicly said it may contribute troops to a post-war Arab or multinational peacekeeping force and participate in a transitional administration of Gaza, albeit conditionally.

The UAE said it would only participate if an end to the war was linked to a credible US-led pathway to the creation of an independent Palestinian state. In addition, the UAE insisted that a reformed Palestine Authority would have to invite it. The UAE and other Arab states, in line with Israel, have rejected any future Hamas governance role in post-war Gaza and demanded that the group disarm.

For its part, Egypt has begun training several hundred members of the Palestine Authority’s security forces and Al-Fatah for participation in a peacekeeping force, despite Israel’s refusal to involve the Authority.

The UAE offer and the Egyptian training may be exercises in futility as long as Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu rejects a complete withdrawal from Gaza and a role for the Palestine Authority.

“There will…be no ‘Arab force’ willing to stabilize or govern Gaza for Israel, without the Palestinian Authority, or after Israel withdraws to whatever ‘security perimeter’ Netanyahu has in mind,” said Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington (AGISW) senior resident scholar Hussein Ibish.

As a result, “Israel is … left with the fundamental choice it has had since the war began almost two years ago: reestablish an open-ended occupation throughout Gaza (thereby providing Hamas with ample targets for an insurgency that will only intensify over time), or withdraw and watch Hamas crawl out of the rubble and declare ‘divine victory,’” Mr. Ibish said. AGISW was established in 2015 with Emirati and Saudi seed money.

The Israeli military said, barely 24 hours after Mr. Ibish made his prediction, that an improvised explosive device in Gaza City had wounded seven Israeli soldiers. That didn’t stop Colonel Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military’s Arabic language spokesman, from accusing the “bankrupt Muslim Brotherhood media” of publishing “false news.”