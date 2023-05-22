G20 Forum And The Surging Challenge Of Politicization – OpEd

By Anum Iqbal

The G20, a premier forum for international economic cooperation, has become increasingly politicized in recent years, as its agenda has expanded to include more contentious and complex issues, such as climate change, trade disputes, migration, and human rights. This trend has been driven by the rising salience, polarization, and mobilization of actors and issues in the global arena, as well as the growing influence of emerging powers, such as China, India, and Brazil.

One of the most prominent examples of politicization in the G20 is the role of India, which has emerged as a leading actor in global affairs. India has used the G20 platform to advance its interests and values, such as promoting multilateralism, reforming global institutions, enhancing development cooperation, and combating terrorism. India has also been vocal about its concerns over lawfare issues and international disputes that affect its security and sovereignty, such as the border tensions with China, the situation in Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific strategy.

However, India’s assertiveness in the G20 has also generated some challenges and controversies. India has faced criticism from some of its partners for its domestic policies, such as the revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy, the citizenship amendment act, and the farmers’ protests. India has also been accused of being inconsistent and opportunistic in its stance on some global issues, such as climate change, trade liberalization, and human rights. India has also had to balance its relations with different blocs within the G20, such as the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), the Quad (Australia, India, Japan, and the United States), and the EU.

The politicization of the G20 poses both risks and opportunities for its future. On one hand, politicization could undermine the G20’s effectiveness and legitimacy as a forum for economic cooperation and problem-solving. Politicization could also exacerbate divisions and conflicts among its members and erode trust and confidence in multilateralism. On the other hand, politicization could also enhance the G20’s relevance and influence as a forum for political dialogue and agenda-setting. Politicization could also foster greater diversity and pluralism in global governance and encourage more participation and accountability from civil society and other stakeholders.

According to data from the G20, the forum represents 85% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the global population. However, as the G20 increasingly becomes a platform for political dialogue and agenda-setting, its economic mandate risks being sidelined. This could have significant consequences for the global economy, as the G20’s ability to coordinate and cooperate on economic issues could be compromised.

Therefore, politicization of the G20 poses both risks and opportunities for its future. While politicization could enhance the G20’s relevance and influence as a forum for political dialogue and agenda-setting, it could also undermine its effectiveness and legitimacy as a forum for economic cooperation and problem-solving. As emerging powers like India seek greater influence in global affairs, the G20 will need to strike a delicate balance between political and economic priorities to ensure its continued relevance and effectiveness.

India, as one of the world’s largest economies, has been increasingly seeking to reduce its dependence on the US dollar and diversify its currency reserves. This trend towards dedollarization has been fueled by a number of factors, including concerns over the stability of the dollar, the imposition of US sanctions on certain countries, and the desire to reduce currency risk in international trade and investment.

One of the key drivers behind India’s efforts to politicize the G20 is its aspiration to play a more prominent role in global affairs. As a rising economic power, India seeks to have a greater say in shaping the global economic agenda and governance architecture. India has also been seeking to position itself as a bridge between the developed and developing countries within the G20, and to ensure that the interests of the latter are adequately represented and addressed.

India’s efforts to seek dedollarization and politicize the G20 economic forum reflect its ambition to play a more active and influential role in global affairs. While this trend presents both opportunities and challenges, it remains to be seen how India’s assertiveness will impact the region and the global economic order in the years to come.

The author is a Karachi based journalist and an independent researcher on socio-economic policy issues besides commentary on political economy. She has a Bachelor’s in Social Sciences from University of London and a Master’s in Development studies from PIDE