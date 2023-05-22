White Supremacists Are Not The Real Threat – OpEd

By William Donohue

When Joe Biden was elected president, he promised to unite the country. He has failed. As he proved May 13 at Howard University, he is dividing us along racial lines.

In his commencement address, he told the black audience that white supremacy “is the most dangerous terrorist threat to the homeland.” That is simply not true.

He also said that the battle against racism is “never really over.” To the extent this is true, it is due in no small way to people like him and his administration. They have a vested ideological interest in stoking the fire.

It was only fitting that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he agreed that the “rise in white supremacy” was our greatest domestic terrorist threat. But it is not white supremacists who are killing innocent Americans—it is the drug cartels and their illegal alien stooges who are doing it. And Mayorkas is the principal reason why they are.

As reported in The Economist, nearly 14,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized between October and March, as much as the total for fiscal-year 2022. Since it takes only 2 milligrams of fentanyl to kill an adult, that means that this seizure alone could kill approximately 3.2 billion people.

Are Biden and Mayorkas telling us that white supremacists are a bigger domestic threat than this?

As reported in January by Axios, illegal border crossings reached their highest number since Biden took office. And that was before Title 42 expired. Our southern border is being invaded in record numbers, and not all who seek to come here have good intentions. The problem is we can’t keep up with the number of really dangerous persons entering our country. That is the real domestic threat.

As reported by the New York Times on May 18, we set a new record last year with the number of people—nearly 110,000—who have died of drug overdoses. Fentanyl, of course, is the real killer. “Drug overdoses have contributed to a decrease in life expectancy in the United States and are one of the nation’s leading causes of death. Other drugs in the nation’s supply that can be mixed with fentanyl, such as the cheap and addictive animal tranquilizer xylazine, have heightened the dangers of opioid use.”

There is another serious threat to our domestic security and that is crime.

Under Biden, our cities are witnessing record crime rates, and much of that is a result of Democrat mayors and Democrat District Attorneys. No demographic group has suffered more than black Americans. To cite one example, a new study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association found that in Chicago, 1 in 14 Chicagoans had been shot by their 40th birthday and 50 percent had witnessed a shooting by that age. The rate among blacks was the highest.

As I point out in War on Virtue: How the Ruling Class is Killing the American Dream, it is not blacks who want to defund the police, or abolish our prisons—it is white liberal elites. Most blacks are law-abiding citizens, but they are being preyed upon by a minority within their own ranks. It is not white supremacists whom the average black person needs to fear—it is young black males.

If criminals were held accountable for their behavior, we wouldn’t have such an explosion in violent crime, and for that we can thank people like Biden. Instead of making race-baiting speeches, it would behoove him to show his support for the African American community by speaking out against the soft-on-crime policies that his Party is promoting.

Hard core drugs and hard core criminals are the greatest domestic threat to the United States, not white supremacists. To insist otherwise is a ruse, and a dangerous one at that.