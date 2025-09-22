Can Mining Spark A Bigger Partnership? – OpEd

By Munir Khan

When you hear about Pakistan and Uzbekistan teaming up on mining and industrial development, it might sound like another round of handshakes and press releases. But if you dig a little deeper, there’s something more interesting going on. Both countries are trying to figure out how to make their resources and strengths work together in a way that could shift their economic trajectories.

Pakistan has a lot of minerals in the ground, copper, gold, even rare earths, but the story has always been the same: we don’t have the tech or the systems to use them properly. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, has decades of mining experience, from the Soviet era to more modern approaches. Put the two together and the logic writes itself. Pakistan brings the resources, Uzbekistan brings the know-how, and both might benefit if they get it right.

What makes this different from past announcements is the scope. The talks weren’t just about digging minerals out of the ground. Haroon Akhtar, Pakistan’s special assistant to the prime minister, also visited Uzbekistan’s Techno Park, looking at things like advanced gas meters, electricity meters, and even solar water heaters. It shows they’re thinking beyond raw extraction. Mining is important, but processing, refining, and building industrial capacity is where the real value lies. If Pakistan limits itself to shipping out raw materials, others will keep capturing the profits. Expanding into renewable energy and industrial tech is a smart way to avoid repeating that mistake.

There’s a regional angle too. Pakistan has been trying to diversify its partnerships, not just relying on China or the Gulf states. Central Asia is a natural direction, and Uzbekistan under President Mirziyoyev has been positioning itself as a connector between regions. If Pakistan can give Uzbekistan access to ports like Gwadar or Karachi, and Uzbekistan can provide technical support, both sides stand to gain more than just a few projects. It could add some real depth to regional connectivity.

That said, Pakistan has a history of stumbling when it comes to big resource projects. Reko Diq is the obvious example, decades of delays and disputes that scared off investors. If this new partnership is going to mean anything, it can’t just be about political goodwill. It needs solid governance, clear regulations, and a fair system for sharing benefits across provinces. Without that, all the expertise Uzbekistan brings won’t matter.

The renewable energy side of the talks caught my eye. Gas meters, electricity meters, solar water heaters, these sound small compared to gold or copper, but they’re crucial for everyday life. Pakistan’s energy grid is stretched thin, and things like efficient meters or affordable solar can ease the burden. Sometimes the less glamorous projects end up having the biggest impact on people’s daily realities.

One encouraging sign is the focus on regular ministerial-level engagements. Instead of a one-off deal, both sides want to set up ongoing conversations, exchanges, and maybe even joint research. That’s how you build habits of cooperation rather than just signing contracts and moving on. If they can institutionalize that kind of relationship, the benefits will snowball over time.

Of course, none of this happens in a vacuum. Globally, competition over minerals and rare earths is heating up. China, the US, Europe, they’re all scrambling for secure supply chains. If Pakistan and Uzbekistan can position themselves as reliable and capable players, they’ll find plenty of buyers. The challenge is whether they can deliver consistently, without political or bureaucratic chaos getting in the way.

So, is this a turning point? It could be. The pieces fit: Pakistan’s untapped resources, Uzbekistan’s mining experience, and a shared interest in industrial modernization. The big question is execution. Can Pakistan finally reform its mining governance? Will Uzbekistan transfer technology and not just provide advice? And can both sides avoid letting red tape or infighting kill the momentum?

For now, I’d call it a hopeful but cautious development. It’s refreshing to see Pakistan look beyond its usual partners and to see Uzbekistan reaching south with purpose. Mining might be the entry point, but the broader potential lies in renewable energy, industrial modernization, and building a stronger economic relationship between South and Central Asia. If they follow through, it won’t just be about minerals, it could be about reshaping how the region thinks about cooperation.