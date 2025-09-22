From Cash-On-Delivery To E-Commerce Hubs – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

When people talk about Pakistan and China’s partnership, the usual topics are roads, energy projects, or the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Lately though, there’s been a noticeable shift in focus. The latest discussions at the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry were centred on something different: digital growth, e-commerce, and startups. That change in emphasis says a lot about where things might be heading.

It makes sense that Pakistan is looking at China as a model in this area. China’s e-commerce boom didn’t just change how people shop; it created whole new ways of doing business. From integrated payment systems to incredibly efficient logistics, the Chinese model shows what’s possible when digital infrastructure meets scale. For Pakistani startups, trying to figure out how to grow in a market where trust in online transactions is still shaky, these lessons are invaluable. And this isn’t just talk. Chinese companies already have offices and production units set up in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones, particularly around Islamabad, so the collaboration is happening in real terms.

Islamabad’s role is especially interesting. The city is becoming a testing ground for digital services, payments, logistics, and technology solutions that could eventually spread more widely. Pakistan still leans heavily on cash-on-delivery, which slows down trust in online shopping, but if joint ventures can help build better payment networks and delivery systems, things might look very different in a few years. The key word here is joint. Pakistan doesn’t just need imported systems; it needs partnerships that let local startups adapt what works in China to Pakistan’s realities, whether that’s poor connectivity in rural areas or customers who are hesitant to buy online.

There’s also a bigger picture forming. The idea of Pakistan becoming a regional digital hub, connecting to markets in the Middle East and Africa, is bold but not completely unrealistic. The country has the geography for it, sitting at the intersection of several regions. With the right infrastructure and some political consistency, Pakistan could position itself as more than just a consumer market. Hosting data centres, providing fintech platforms, and linking supply chains across borders is not out of reach. The hard part will be creating policies that encourage long-term investment instead of scaring it off with uncertainty.

What I liked about the way the session was framed is that it wasn’t just about money. The PCJCCI’s Secretary General pointed out that IT can drive inclusion, and that’s worth highlighting. Digital platforms have the potential to pull more people into the economy, especially women, small businesses, and communities that are often left out. A craft seller in Multan being able to reach buyers in Dubai, or a woman in a small town being able to run an online store, can reshape livelihoods. That’s not just economic growth; it’s social change.

That said, there are risks. If Chinese firms dominate too much of the digital infrastructure, local innovation could be stifled. Dependency is always a concern, especially in technology where control often means leverage. Pakistan must strike a balance between learning from China’s experience and making sure it’s building its own capacity. It would be short-sighted to put all eggs in one basket, especially in an era when tech partnerships are deeply tied to global politics.

Still, the urgency is there. Pakistan doesn’t have the luxury of letting its digital economy crawl forward at a slow pace. The rest of the world isn’t waiting. Partnering with China offers a shortcut to building the systems and networks Pakistan needs, if the country uses it to stand on its own feet instead of leaning forever. If handled well, this could be the start of something transformative.

In a way, this feels like the next chapter of Pakistan-China cooperation. The first chapter was physical, roads, energy, infrastructure. Now the focus is shifting to the digital, apps, payment systems, logistics. If Pakistan can manage this phase carefully, it could move from just consuming digital tools to shaping them for the region. That’s no small task, but the potential is real.

So, when you hear about Chinese companies opening offices in Islamabad or local startups borrowing strategies from Alibaba, it’s more than just business news. It’s a sign of how the economy is trying to reinvent itself. The question is whether Pakistan can take these early steps and turn them into something lasting, something that doesn’t just boost GDP figures but genuinely improves daily life. If that happens, this digital partnership with China might turn out to be one of the defining moves of the decade.