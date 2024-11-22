Across-The-Board Accountability: The Cornerstone Of Pakistan’s Survival – OpEd

By Mirza Abdul Aleem Baig

Pakistan has long grappled with deep-rooted socio-economic and socio-political challenges along with elite capture that continue to stymie its progress. The nation faces persistent issues such as widespread poverty, high unemployment rates, and inadequate access to essential services like quality education and sustainable healthcare. The economic difficulties create a cycle of dependence and underdevelopment.

Compounding these challenges, the political landscape remains fraught with instability. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has announced large-scale nationwide protests on November 24, 2024, with an indefinite sit-in at D-Chowk termed as “Final Call”. The demonstrations are expected to intensify political tensions, with PTI leaders describing the event as pivotal in shaping the country’s future. This political strife occurs amidst accusations of state interference and opposition crackdowns, contributing to an uncertain governance environment.

Simultaneously, Pakistan is witnessing a resurgence in terrorism. Recent attacks, such as the gun assault in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram District that killed at least 42 civilians, underscore escalating security concerns. These incidents highlight vulnerabilities in border management and counterterrorism strategies, particularly in regions impacted by militant insurgencies. ​The interplay of economic hardship, political discord, social polarization, and rising insecurity exacerbates Pakistan’s challenges, hampering its prospects for survival.

On the socio-political front, a legacy of political instability, inconsistent policy frameworks, and an entrenched culture of patronage and corruption further impede reforms. This complex web of socio-political woes undermines the country’s ability to build resilient institutions and maintain public trust, as efforts to enforce accountability often clash with vested interests and power structures resistant to change. Addressing these intertwined challenges requires a multi-faceted approach, where across-the-board accountability emerges as the linchpin of any sustainable solution.

Corruption, weak institutions, and lack of accountability have long been one of the most significant impediments to Pakistan’s growth. It bleeds public funds, which could otherwise be directed toward essential services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The siphoning off of these critical resources exacerbates social inequality and erodes trust in public institutions. When corruption runs rampant, faith in the very systems meant to uphold justice and fairness is shattered. The result is a population that feels disenfranchised, fostering an environment where the rule of law holds little weight.

Efforts like the establishment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have been undertaken to combat corruption, aiming to investigate and prosecute cases of financial malpractice. However, the outcomes have been mixed, with critics pointing out issues of selective accountability and political influence. To truly succeed, Pakistan must implement stringent anti-corruption measures and enforce transparent processes for government spending and policymaking.

Strong institutions are the backbone of a sustainable society. In Pakistan, the strength of these institutions has often been compromised by undue influence and a lack of accountability. A clear example of this is the failure of police reform initiatives aimed at reducing political interference in law enforcement. Despite multiple attempts to create an independent and professional police force, reforms have often faltered due to a lack of sustained political will and accountability measures.

The rule of law must prevail, and no individual regardless of rank should be above it. Ensuring that checks and balances exist across all branches of government is essential. It is only through such measures that public confidence in governance can be restored. Reforms in the judiciary and electoral systems must promote impartiality and transparency, reinforcing the idea that institutions are designed to serve the public interest, not individual power brokers.

Economic stability is another critical aspect of national sustainability that thrives on accountability. Investor confidence is closely linked to a nation’s adherence to the rule of law and fairness. When businesses and investors are assured that regulations are consistently applied, and there is recourse for addressing grievances, they are more likely to commit to long-term investments.

This inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) can bolster economic growth and create jobs, laying the groundwork for a more resilient economy. Conversely, when accountability is absent, the economy becomes susceptible to mismanagement and corruption. For instance, Pakistan’s external debt reached a staggering $130.4 billion in March 2024, debt-to-GDP ratio stood at approximately 65.7% as of September 2024, contributing to economic pressures that further exacerbated inflation and unemployment. Financial instability stemming from unchecked corruption and poor governance has repeatedly led to debt crises that hinder progress.

Similarly, public trust and social cohesion are critical for the unity and collective growth of a country. Trust between the government and its citizens is built when people believe their leaders are accountable and that governance operates transparently. When this trust is established, it creates a social contract that encourages citizens to actively participate in nation-building and respect the laws that govern them.

On the other hand, when leaders evade responsibility and misuse their power, the social fabric begins to unravel. Accountability mechanisms such as public access to information, citizen participation in policymaking, and open channels for dialogue empower people to play a role in governance. These measures foster a sense of shared responsibility that strengthens the country from within.

Equally important is the effectiveness of public policies, which can only be achieved when there is proper oversight. Policies crafted and executed without mechanisms for accountability are prone to failure, inefficiency, and corruption. A notable example is the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which, despite its aim to provide financial aid to the underprivileged, has faced issues of mismanagement and misuse of funds due to lack of stringent oversight.

Today, Pakistan finds itself teetering on the edge of economic collapse, grappling with severe political turmoil, widespread lawlessness, and escalating social unrest. The nation’s systems are deeply mired in corruption and inefficiency, hindering effective governance and progress. To move forward, several steps need to be taken to embed accountability at every level of society. Legislative reforms must be introduced to mandate transparency in public services, ensuring that leaders are held accountable for their actions. Independent oversight bodies should be strengthened and granted the autonomy necessary to function without fear of political reprisal.

Civic education must be prioritized so that citizens are aware of their rights and responsibilities and understand the importance of holding their leaders accountable. Additionally, leveraging technology to create digital platforms for transparency – where government actions, contracts, and expenditures are published – can significantly enhance public scrutiny and involvement.

Across-the-board accountability, therefore, is not just a lofty ideal but an actionable necessity for Pakistan’s future. It ensures that resources are managed prudently, public trust is fortified, and sustainable development becomes a reality. For Pakistan, embedding accountability at every level from local councils to the highest offices of power – is the only path forward. By doing so, the nation can cultivate stability, prosperity, and progress that can endure for generations to come.