Beyond Guns And Ships: India’s ‘Soft Power’ Strategy In Maritime Diplomacy – Analysis

While cultural elements like yoga, Bollywood, cuisine, and spirituality have historically shaped India’s international image, a modern dimension has emerged within its strategic framework, leveraging maritime soft power.

In recent years, the Indian Navy has assumed a central role in India’s humanitarian outreach and maritime diplomacy through Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO), and Search and Rescue (SAR) missions across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). This shift emphasises India’s ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is One Family) and enhances its reputation on the global stage by projecting security, resilience, and regional solidarity.

Under the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative, maritime diplomacy is now a cornerstone of Indian foreign policy, positioning the Indian Navy as a vehicle for goodwill and cooperative engagement. Here is how the Indian Navy fortifies India’s global influence through a balanced soft and hard power approach and advances its interests across the IOR.

Pioneering HADR Operations: India’s capacity for HADR operations was first spotlighted during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, where the Indian Navy’s rapid response exemplified its commitment to regional solidarity. The deployment of 40 ships, 42 helicopters, and 35 aircraft to various disaster-affected locations in India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Indonesia marked the beginning of India’s role as a regional “first responder.” Since then, operations like Madad, Rainbow, and Castor have demonstrated India’s dedication to swift and effective humanitarian relief.

In 2008, the Navy’s response to Cyclone Nargis in Myanmar strengthened India’s humanitarian identity. Later missions like Operation Neer in the Maldives (2014) highlighted India’s adaptability in addressing diverse regional crises. These efforts have cemented India’s reputation for HADR capabilities and extended its influence across the IOR.

India as a “First Responder” in the IOR: The Navy’s consistent humanitarian support to neighbouring countries highlights its role as a first responder. Noteworthy missions include aid to Sri Lanka during Cyclone Roanu (2016) and to Mozambique in 2019, demonstrating a commitment to timely disaster relief. These actions display logistical capacity and reinforce India’s dedication to the welfare of neighbouring nations, a core component of its soft power strategy.

Expanding Capacity for HADR: To enhance its HADR capabilities, the Indian Navy has upgraded medical facilities, invested in technology, and expanded its fleet’s adaptability for disaster response. Technological advancements like satellite communications and UAVs have strengthened situational awareness, allowing quicker and more coordinated interventions. This comprehensive approach positions India as both a capable and compassionate regional leader.

Strategic Foundations: SAGAR and Neighbourhood First: Launched in 2015, India’s SAGAR initiative articulates a vision for regional stability and shared growth, with the Indian Navy playing a vital role in safeguarding the IOR. SAGAR exemplifies India’s commitment to a secure and prosperous regional environment through regular patrols, capacity-building initiatives, and resource-sharing.

Neighbourhood First and Act East Policies: Aligned with SAGAR, India’s “Neighbourhood First” and “Act East” policies emphasise security cooperation and friendly relations with neighbouring countries. Through naval resource sharing, humanitarian aid, and training programs, India has cultivated strong ties with Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Myanmar, and other IOR nations. These collaborative efforts demonstrate India’s vision of a stable Indian Ocean, where regional partners benefit from Indian expertise and resources.

Capacity and Capability Building: India as a Preferred Security Partner

Training and Resource Sharing: A critical component of India’s maritime soft power is its investment in training regional navies. Each year, the Indian Navy trains approximately 1,000 personnel from smaller neighbouring forces, fostering security knowledge and regional camaraderie. This cooperation strengthens the capacities of IOR nations to manage their maritime challenges while reinforcing India’s image as a partner in regional security.

Asset Transfers and Long-Term Support: India’s provision of naval assets to regional partners further solidifies its role as a security partner. In recent years, India has been transferring offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) and other assets to countries like Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and the Maldives. Adhering to a “Womb to Tomb” principle, India provides maintenance and operational support for these assets, fostering trust and ensuring long-term collaboration in maritime security.

Showcasing India’s Maritime Diplomacy Through Major Initiatives

High-Level Maritime Engagements and Exercises: High-profile engagements, such as the 2016 International Fleet Review and the biannual Milan exercises, reflect India’s commitment to maritime collaboration. The Milan exercises, for instance, involve over 40 countries and promote the themes of “Camaraderie, Cohesion, Collaboration.” By fostering these multilateral engagements, India reinforces its position as a trusted and collaborative regional partner.

The Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR): Since 2018, the IFC-IOR in Gurugram has facilitated real-time maritime information sharing among 25 nations, enhancing maritime domain awareness and supporting efforts against piracy, illegal fishing, and smuggling. Hosting liaison officers from multiple countries, IFC-IOR embodies India’s commitment to a secure and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening its leadership in maritime diplomacy.

The Role of Technological Advances in Expanding India’s Soft Power

Integration of Advanced Systems: India’s adoption of strategic technology has significantly bolstered its HADR, NEO, and SAR capabilities. Satellite-based communication, UAVs for surveillance, and advanced maritime radars improve crisis response and showcase India as a technologically capable humanitarian force.

High-Impact Operations as a Technological Showcase: India’s technological capabilities have been demonstrated in critical operations, such as the 2017 rescue of the merchant vessel MSC Daniela off Sri Lanka and anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Aden. These operations, backed by advanced technology, project India’s competence and reliability as a maritime power.

Leveraging Maritime Diplomacy to Reinforce India’s Image as a Global Leader

Building Trust Through Crisis Response: Operations like Samudra Setu, which repatriated citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent efforts to supply critical medical materials under Samudra Setu II highlight India’s commitment to global humanitarianism. Additionally, evacuations from conflict zones such as Sudan in 2023 underline India’s dedication to the welfare of its citizens and its capacity to respond effectively in crises.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties Through Non-Partisan Humanitarian Efforts: India’s impartial humanitarian missions, including rescuing Pakistani sailors from Somali pirates, underline its commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. By offering aid regardless of geopolitical divides, India fosters regional goodwill and strengthens diplomatic ties.

Future Supervisions and Strategic Implications

Enhancing HADR Capabilities for Greater Reach: To broaden its humanitarian reach, the Indian Navy is exploring ways to enhance its HADR resources. Potential expansions include developing specialised HADR ships, increasing relief storage, and augmenting water purification and medical facilities on ships. This proactive approach is essential for maintaining India’s role as a first responder in the IOR.

Strategic Implications of India’s Soft Power in the IOR: India’s robust HADR, SAR, and NEO operations continue strengthening its influence within the IOR. As a stabilising force, India’s growing presence supports the Free and Open Indo-Pacific agenda, positioning it as a counterbalance to other major maritime powers while reinforcing its image as a compassionate and stabilising force.

The Indian Navy’s soft power initiatives, from disaster relief to strategic capacity-building, have established India as a benevolent regional leader committed to security, humanitarianism, and cooperation. By blending hard and soft power, India embodies the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam philosophy, fostering stability in the IOR and enhancing its global standing as a responsible, stabilising force. This strategy promotes regional harmony and significantly positions India to shape a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific future.