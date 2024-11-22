Myanmar’s NUG: A Test Of Ethics And Gender Equality – Analysis

By SRIc

By Dr. Htet Khaing Min

The recent sexual harassment case involving Salai Isaac Khen within Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) highlights critical issues of gender equity, accountability, and ethical governance in the struggle for democracy.

Key Takeaways:

The NUG’s commitment to gender equality is under scrutiny following sexual harassment allegations against a key representative, revealing gaps in its internal accountability mechanisms. Myanmar’s patriarchal culture and the NUG’s position in an ongoing conflict complicate efforts to address gender-based violence effectively within its ranks. The international community’s support for the NUG should be conditioned on its demonstrated progress in implementing gender equity reforms and accountability measures.

Since Myanmar’s 2021 coup, the National Unity Government (NUG) has emerged as a beacon of hope in the struggle for democratic governance, opposing the military junta’s oppression. Tasked with protecting human rights and restoring democratic values, the NUG faces public expectations to uphold high ethical standards, especially as it seeks international recognition as Myanmar’s legitimate government. However, a recent sexual harassment case involving Salai Isaac Khen, the NUG’s representative in India, has cast a shadow over this mission. This incident tests the NUG’s dedication to the principles of gender equity and accountability, questioning its ability to protect vulnerable populations within its ranks. This analysis dives into the context, implications, and necessary steps for reform within the NUG.

Background: Gender Inequality in Myanmar

Myanmar’s deeply rooted gender inequality is exacerbated by long-standing military rule, where women are often marginalized in both public and private sectors. Despite limited gains, like increased female representation to 16% in the 2020 elections, patriarchal norms still impede women’s involvement in decision making.

Furthermore, women in conflict zones face widespread abuse from military personnel, as these areas often see the worst violations against female citizens. The lack of legislative protection against gender-based violence has perpetuated a climate of impunity, deepening the challenges women face in Myanmar.

The NUG’s Position on Gender Equity

Positioning itself as a progressive force for change, the NUG has touted its commitment to inclusivity and gender equality. With 24% of senior NUG roles held by women and the establishment of the Ministry of Women, Youth, and Children Affairs (MOWCYA), it has demonstrated a historic commitment to women’s representation. However, Khen’s alleged misconduct raises critical questions about whether the NUG’s policies on gender equity are implemented effectively or exist merely as symbolic gestures.

The Case of Salai Isaac Khen

Salai Isaac Khen, a former advocate for gender equality, allegedly harassed a female secretary who worked at the NUG’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in India. According to reports, the harassment began shortly after her employment started in April 2023, escalating as her requests to resign were initially dismissed. Beyond sexual advances, Khen allegedly assigned personal tasks unrelated to her role, which created a toxic and exploitative work environment. An internal investigation led the NUG’s Policy Central Committee to conclude that Khen’s actions were inappropriate, resulting in his dismissal on August 1st, 2024.

The allegations of sexual harassment against Issac Khen cast a stark shadow of hypocrisy, especially given his public image as a prominent advocate for gender rights, human rights, and women’s empowerment. Known for his research and publications on gender-based violence and equality, Khen’s actions sharply contradict his own purported values. However, on October 8, Khen publiclydenied the allegations, claiming that the investigation was flawed and that he was not afforded a fair process.

In his public denial, Khen asserted that he was not involved in any actions violating PSHEA’s (Protection from Sexual Harassment, Exploitation, and Abuses) sexual harassment policy. He contended that the investigation team never questioned him about specific allegations, such as inappropriate comments or advances. Khen further claimed that some witnesses gave false testimony, aiming to damage his reputation through social media and false statements. Despite the PSHEA policy permitting an appeal, Khen stated that he was denied this right after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs completed its inquiry, a move that he argues violated procedural fairness.

Impact on NUG’s Credibility

The allegations against Khen come at a critical juncture for the NUG, which seeks domestic and international legitimacy. This incident risks alienating the NUG’s core supporters, including women and civil society organizations integral to Myanmar’s resistance movements. Also, this erosion of trust underscores the necessity for the NUG to implement robust accountability mechanisms that align with its commitment to human rights.

Broader Context of Gender-Based Violence in Myanmar’s Conflict

Myanmar’s military has long employed sexual violence as a weapon against women, particularly in ethnic conflict areas. Women’s rights groups report routine abuses by military personnel, with many survivors reluctant to come forward due to cultural stigma and fear of reprisal. Unfortunately, gender-based violence is not limited to the military; some resistance groups have also been implicated in abuses, further challenging the NUG’s moral authority. Resistance forces have also been implicated in cases of abuse, as highlighted by incidents of rape and murder by NUG-linked defense groups.

For example, in May 2023, NUG pursued legal action against Aung Min, an NLD official, for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in a Mae Sot safe house for Myanmar dissidents. After the child’s mother, a former teacher involved in Myanmar’s Civil Disobedience Movement reported the assault to NUG officials, the NUG collaborated with Thai authorities for the arrest. He was arrested swiftly by the Ministry of Home Affairs, reportedly escaped detention, and has not been found since. While the victim and her mother have been relocated for safety, public frustration over delayed action has escalated, with advocates urging NUG accountability and justice for the victim. Another disturbing incident in Chaung-U Township, Sagaing Region, highlights the urgent need for the NUG to address sexual violence within its forces. In August 2022, NUG-linked resistance fighters executed seven civilians, including three underage girls who were raped before being killed. While the NUG has acknowledged the unlawful killings, it has failed to address the horrific sexual violence perpetrated by its own forces.

And other abuse cases have also emerged, such as a Rohingya woman who fled to Bangladesh and was raped by Arakan Army (AA) soldiers, while they killed her husband. Such cases illustrate a disturbing normalization of violence, where even revolutionary factions adopt brutal tactics historically associated with the junta.

Cultural and Social Barriers

In Myanmar, patriarchal traditions often pressure women to endure harassment silently, discouraging them from reporting abuses due to societal stigma. Women face severe criticism and victim-blaming, especially in cases of sexual violence, with expectations of obedience to cultural norms that view them as protectors of family honor. This cultural backdrop further complicates the NUG’s challenge in implementing gender-equitable policies, as deep-rooted biases continue to discourage victims from speaking out.

Policy Gaps and the Need for Reform

While the NUG has taken some initial steps to address gender-based violence through the PSHEA policy, Khen’s case reveals severe gaps in enforcement. Women’s organizations have called for independent investigative bodies to handle harassment cases within the NUG transparently and effectively. Establishing credible processes for reporting, investigating, and addressing abuse allegations will demonstrate the NUG’s commitment to a gender-responsive government structure, restoring public confidence in its ethical integrity.

Moving Forward

To rebuild its credibility and affirm its commitment to gender equality, Myanmar’s NUG should implement critical reforms. First, precise reporting mechanisms should be established, enabling victims to report harassment confidentially without fear of retaliation. Next, enforce accountability through strict disciplinary actions against offenders at all levels, demonstrating a zero-tolerance policy toward gender-based violence. Additionally, mandatory gender sensitivity training should be introduced to promote respectful workplace conduct and prevent future incidents. Finally, collaborate with women’s rights organizations to create safe environments for women and include their perspectives in policy-making, ensuring their voices are genuinely represented.

Role of the International Community

Ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Myanmar have led to a rise in gender-based violence, especially affecting displaced women and girls. While Ukraine’s developed infrastructure and international support allow for comprehensive support systems for victims, including crisis hotlines, shelters, and counseling services, Myanmar’s NUG faces limitations in providing adequate care. NUG should learn from Ukraine’s approach and strengthen international collaborations to improve its response.

The international community, including governments and NGOs that support the NUG, can play a vital role in promoting these reforms. International humanitarian agencies should condition financial aid and diplomacy on the NUG’s demonstrated progress toward gender equity, reinforcing the importance of human rights within the government-in-exile. Such conditions would compel the NUG to take meaningful action, ensuring its policies are not merely rhetorical.

Conclusion: A Defining Moment for the NUG’s Commitment to Gender Equity

The sexual harassment case within the NUG is a pivotal moment in Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement, demanding transparency, accountability, and tangible reforms from the NUG. Addressing this incident decisively would signal to both Myanmar’s citizens and the international community that the NUG stands firmly against abuse, embodying the ethical standards it claims to uphold. The NUG Human Rights Ministry should establish a digital reporting system for sexual abuse cases to facilitate victim reporting. Collaborating with the Women’s Ministry can also enhance collective efforts to address this issue.

By embracing these reforms, the NUG can reinforce its image as a genuine advocate for human rights and equality, advancing Myanmar’s path toward a democratic society that values all voices. This case underscores the urgency of addressing systemic gender-based violence, ensuring that the NUG remains a trusted symbol of ethical governance in a country that desperately needs it.