Pentagon Says US Not Yet Seeing China Giving Lethal Aid To Russia

By David Vergun

The United States has not yet seen China giving lethal aid to Russia in its illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but the Chinese also haven’t taken that aid off the table, according to Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh in a briefing of the media at the Pentagon on Wednesday.

There would be consequences for doing so, she emphasized.

Separately, regarding the U.S.-Russia New START treaty, which Russia just suspended, Singh said: “Well, we certainly think it’s unfortunate … [and] we think it’s irresponsible. Any nuclear power has to behave in a responsible manner. And we certainly take our obligations under the New START Treaty seriously.”

Regarding satellite links for Ukraine, Singh said the U.S. is providing Ukraine with satellite communications and Starlink is still operating over the nation.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX.

About the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Singh said: “Let me just make this very clear. We’re not at war with Russia. We’re not fighting with Russia. We are supporting the Ukrainians in [the] war that Russia started. So, let’s just be clear about that. I think it’s important to remember that. Again: Ukraine was invaded by Russia. This administration has been committed to standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes. And that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”