Brazil: Rio De Janeiro State Declares Dengue Epidemic

By Ana Cristina Campos

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), the government of Rio de Janeiro declared a dengue fever epidemic in the state. The number of cases this year has exceeded 49,000, which is 20 times more than expected, resulting in four confirmed deaths. The figures for 2024 already account for 96 percent of all cases registered in 2023.

Governor Cláudio Castro noted that Rio state has recorded 308 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, meeting the criteria for an epidemic.

“We anticipate a rise in cases over the next six to ten weeks. In an optimistic scenario, six weeks; in a pessimistic one, ten weeks. Our projection is for a total of 150,000 cases by May. We will still have difficult weeks ahead,” stated Castro.

Local authorities have announced the establishment of an Emergency Health Operations Center dedicated to addressing dengue, bringing together all health sectors, including Health Surveillance, to provide rapid responses to municipalities. Furthermore, there will be an expansion to 22 hydration rooms and an increase in the number of doctors and nurses at the Emergency Care Units (UPA).