Strengthening Bonds: Dynamic Relationship Between Turkey And Pakistan – OpEd

By Sehr Rushmeen

The bond between Turkiye and Pakistan transcends mere diplomatic relations. It is a testament to the enduring ties between two pivotal nations in the Islamic world. Rooted in shared history, culture, and a common vision for the future, the relationship has evolved into a multifaceted partnership. This spans defense, economics, culture, and social aspects.

The historical connection between Turkey and Pakistan dates back to the Ottoman Empire. The empire was a beacon of Muslim power and a center for arts, sciences, and culture. During World War I and the Turkish War of Independence, the people of the Indian subcontinent provided significant support to the Ottoman Turks. This support was both moral and financial. It forged a deep emotional and spiritual brotherhood. Today, we see remnants of this camaraderie in the streets of Lahore. Allama Iqbal Road pays homage to the philosopher and poet who envisioned a unified Muslim ummah with the Ottoman Caliphate at its heart.

Historical bonds, fraternal socio-political affinity, and shared cultural heritage support the defense collaboration between Turkey and Pakistan. Soft power initiatives, such as cultural exchanges and solidarity on issues concerning the Islamic community, have laid the foundation for robust defense ties. Defense industry collaborations have led to the joint production of state-of-the-art military equipment. These efforts showcase the synergies between their defense industries. Additionally, they foster technological exchange.

Recent developments highlight the continued growth and diversification of the Turkiye-Pakistan partnership. High-level military dialogue and defence ties underscore the commitment of both nations to enhancing bilateral defence and security cooperation. The conclusion of the 18th edition of the High-Level Military Dialogue Group recently has reaffirmed the momentum of defense collaboration. There were discussions covering a broad spectrum of areas, including training exercises and co-production of military equipment. Additionally, initiatives like the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) have bolstered economic partnerships. Strategic discussions aim to increase bilateral trade volume to USD $5 billion in the near future.

Pakistan and Turkiye both maintain well trained and equipped Armed Forces to meet the needs of this forces. Both countries have developed good defence industries set ups. The diversity of thought and viewpoint on various conflicts like Pakistan, Kashmir and global Islamophobia brings the two nations and their Armed Forces closer together. Their joint exercise and training are thus a common but delightful sight.

Economic Partnership

Economic cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan is poised for further expansion. This growth is driven by mutual interests and complementarities. Strategic discussions between high-level officials have focused on leveraging existing agreements. They are also exploring new avenues for collaboration. The establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Pakistan aims to attract investments and facilitate business ventures. Discussions on Turkiye’s FDI potential in areas like corporate farming and agricultural machinery highlight the mutual benefits of economic engagement. Plans to establish a branch of a Turkish bank in Pakistan demonstrate the commitment to strengthening economic relations. This commitment spans both governmental and private sector levels.

Cultural Exchange and Social Welfare

Cultural exchanges play a vital role in fostering people-to-people ties and promoting mutual understanding between Turkiye and Pakistan. Initiatives like the “Turkish Cultural Season in Pakistan” and educational exchanges nurture camaraderie and appreciation for each other’s heritage. Both nations have shown solidarity in times of crisis. Turkiye has provided assistance during natural disasters in Pakistan. Pakistan has reciprocated with support and relief efforts during Turkiye’s times of need.

Challenges and Policy Considerations:

Despite strides in their partnership, Turkiye and Pakistan face challenges that need careful consideration and strategic planning. Navigating global pressures and addressing economic constraints are key areas of focus. Reconciliation of strategic interests is also crucial. Establishing joint crisis management protocols is essential. Enhancing civil society engagement and fostering candid discussions on mutual threat perceptions are imperative. These steps are vital for building a resilient defense relationship.

The Turkiye-Pakistan relationship is a shining example of the transformative power of friendship and cooperation. Building on their shared history, cultural affinities, and strategic imperatives, both nations are poised for a future of peace, prosperity, and mutual respect. As they navigate modern complexities, Turkiye and Pakistan stand united. They are committed to realizing their shared vision for the advancement of their nations and the broader Islamic world.