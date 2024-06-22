China-Pakistan Relations: Charting A Course For Shared Prosperity – OpEd

By Waleed Sami

In a world of shifting geopolitical alignments and economic interdependence, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China is a landmark moment in Pakistan-China’s long-standing relationship. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid his first official visit to China after taking office for a second term on June 4–8, 2024. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a high-level greeting that reflected the healthy and expanding China-Pakistan partnership. During his five-day official visit, China’s senior officials, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, welcomed him cordially. The sequence of high-profile meetings and thorough conversations undertaken during this visit demonstrates the depth and breadth of bilateral ties.

Strengthening the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership

The leaders’ conversations were over the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation relationship. This collaboration has provided a foundation for stability and cooperation, marked by mutual respect, strategic trust, and economic interdependence. President Xi Jinping emphasised that this relationship has grown over time, thanks to a firm foundation of popular support and strong internal driving factors. Both nations’ leaders discussed detailed perspectives on bilateral ties and gave strategic suggestions for future growth.

President Xi Jinping’s focus on increasing strategic cooperation and advancing the development of a closer China-Pakistan community with a common destiny is especially noteworthy. It demonstrates Beijing’s will to help Pakistan through thick and thin, emphasising that no force can destroy the two countries’ unbreakable alliance. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed this view, emphasising that Pakistan will remain China’s most dependable friend and partner.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

The visit focused on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a key initiative of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Both parties praised CPEC’s significant role in supporting Pakistan’s national development and increasing the welfare of its people. CPEC, frequently referred to be a game changer for Pakistan, has made substantial contributions to the country’s infrastructural development, energy security, and economic prosperity.

During the visit, both parties committed to pursuing high-quality cooperative building of the Belt and Road Initiative and Pakistan’s development strategy. This comprises actual collaboration in a variety of disciplines, suited to local requirements, to develop an improved version of CPEC at the centre. The enhanced CPEC seeks to be more comprehensive and realistic, hence better supporting Pakistan’s economic and social growth. This involves broadening the scope of programmes to cover additional sectors such as transportation infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, intergovernmental aid, market monitoring, and even media and entertainment.

Another notable feature of the visit was the in-depth discussion on CPEC’s second phase. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that the second phase of CPEC will begin shortly, aiming to improve Pakistan’s infrastructure and economic landscape. This phase attempts to expand on the first phase’s accomplishments, with an emphasis on industrial growth, agricultural modernization, and regional connectivity.

Security issues, particularly those involving Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan, dominated the debate. The Pakistani government expressed its heartfelt condolences to the Chinese servicemen killed in the March 26 Dasu terrorist incident and reaffirmed its resolve to crack down on and severely punish the terrorists responsible. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the Chinese leadership that realistic and effective steps would be implemented to protect Chinese workers, projects, and institutions in Pakistan.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

The visit also witnessed the signing of 23 cooperation documents across a broad variety of topics, including CPEC, transport infrastructure, agriculture, industry, intergovernmental aid, market oversight, geographic surveying and mapping, and media cooperation. This diversified set of agreements demonstrates the complex character of China-Pakistan cooperation and both sides’ desire to explore new paths of partnership. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tour included visits to Shenzhen, Xi’an, and other places, where he praised China’s economic and social growth accomplishments. He expressed a strong desire to deepen exchanges of governance experience with China, recognising the importance of learning from China’s successful growth model.

A Shared Future

The shared commitment to carrying out practical collaboration and supporting high-quality CPEC development is consistent with both nations’ wider strategic objectives. This involves supporting global multi-polarization that is equitable and orderly, as well as inclusive economic globalisation, protecting poor nations’ shared interests, and promoting international justice.

The visit ended on a pleasant one, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanking his cabinet colleagues and key federal secretaries for their collaborative efforts that helped the visit a success. The prime minister’s confidence about the future of China-Pakistan ties was clear when he stated that a high-level team from China would soon visit Pakistan, strengthening the links of friendship and collaboration.

Conclusion

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China demonstrates the long-standing strength and vigour of the China-Pakistan relationship. It emphasises the mutual trust, strategic alignment, and shared vision that has defined this cooperation for decades. As both countries face the challenges of the twenty-first century, their commitment to expanding collaboration and creating a shared future is strong. The visit has paved the way for the next phase of China-Pakistan ties, which will include increased economic cooperation, strategic coordination, and a shared commitment to regional and global stability. With the second phase of CPEC on the horizon and new collaboration opportunities emerging, the future seems bright for an all-weather strategic cooperative relationship.