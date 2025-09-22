Iran, Russia To Sign Cooperation Documents On Nuclear Projects

By Tasnim News Agency

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran unveiled plans for Tehran and Moscow to sign documents aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the World Atomic Week forum.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Moscow on Monday, Mohammad Eslami, who is leading a delegation to the international forum, said his trip will include visits to a number of factories as well as meetings with scientific and research institutes, with the purpose of strengthening research and educational interactions.

Highlighting Iran’s plans to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity through the development of nuclear power plants, the AEOI chief said agreements have already been signed between the two governments, with Russia assigned a defined share in this development process.

He further noted that the construction of the second and third units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is currently underway by Russia.

The Iranian vice president underlined that the project is a priority for both Tehran and Moscow, adding that the emphasis of the two countries’ presidents has accelerated its progress. He noted that ongoing negotiations will help facilitate and advance these joint efforts.

The international forum World Atomic Week, the largest event dedicated to the nuclear and related industries, will be held in Moscow from September 25 to 28. The event will be attended by representatives of the countries developing nuclear programs, leading world experts, and heads of large companies. The forum is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry, its website reported.