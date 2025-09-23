Pakistan-Saudi Defense Pact Reshapes Gulf Security – OpEd

By Dr. Iram Sarwar

A recent defense pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is a milestone in the changing geopolitical environment of the Gulf and the Middle East at large. Although this was not wholly surprising, considering the historic military cooperation had existed between the two nations, the establishment of the pact and the timing thereof are indicative of a radical re-alignment in the strategic perspective in Riyadh. At a time when the region is marked by instability, the coming together of the countries through a formalized and potentially extended defense alliance is a positive move that is not only indicative of Saudi Arabia seeking strategic independence but also of a more general abandonment of conventional frameworks of Western-led security in the area.

The United States has been the security guarantor of Gulf Arab states over the decades and Saudi Arabia is arguably the crown jewel of Washington influence in the area. But these past few years have witnessed an increasing sense of hysteric in Riyadh on the reliability of the U.S. especially under the guise of erratic foreign policy choices and the dualism of regional interests. The U.S. policy towards Iran, the wavering policy towards Yemen, and, arguably, the relatively meek reaction of the U.S. to Israeli military aggressions, such as the September 9 bombing of Qatar, have all added to the concerns of the Saudi. Riyadh seems to be now keen not to put all its security eggs in one basket especially a partner whose geopolitical compass seems more and more a target of frustration.

A nuclear-tipped, war-experienced country with strong cultural, religious, and political connections to the Kingdom, enter Pakistan. The England Pakistan military association goes back to the Cold War times, although this new agreement marks a formalism and probably intensification of the associations. It provides Saudi Arabia with a reliable and non-Western military ally in the face of mounting uncertainties. On its part, Pakistan accrues not only economic but also strategic advantages in the Gulf, which is a very crucial region to its diaspora and remittances and energy security.

It is also possible to understand this action as a criticism, however cloaked in gentleness, of the U.S.-supported Abraham Accords and the whole movement to normalize the relationship between Israel and the Arab world. The Biden administration, just as its predecessor, has expended much on the absorption of Saudi Arabia into the Arab-Israeli normalization. However, the bloody conflict in Gaza has made such aspirations politically poisonous in the Arab and the whole Muslim community. Pragmatically, the Kingdom with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has either shelved or even abandoned normalization, although not completely. The defense agreement with Pakistan, which is a diehard Palestine advocate, quietly, but clearly, strengthens the existing estrangement of Riyadh with Israel.

This is likely to be received with anxiety, almost panic in Washington. It is an indication of the loss of the U.S. strategic supremacy over a place that it would have regarded as its territory. The pentagon and the white house are very conscious that anything that Saudi Arabia does to enter different alliances such as Beijing, Russia or current Pakistan is seen as weakening its American leverage. In addition, this agreement can also embolden other Gulf states to diversify their defence relationships, which would further sabotage unipolar security paradigm that the Gulf long has been rules by.

India, in its turn, will probably take the pact with a grain of salt, at best, silent dismay at worst. Over the years, New Delhi has spent a lot of money in nurturing relationships with Riyadh in a bid to take over Pakistan as the main South Asian ally of the Kingdom. Economic, energy, and investment connections have been booming and Prime-minister Narendra Modi has had a cordial personal relationship with the Saudi leadership. However, this defense treaty restates the relationship that has existed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia over the years, particularly in the military and intelligence sectors, which India is still very far behind.

However, Riyadh is unlikely to want to alienate New Delhi. The Kingdom understands the strategic and economic importance of maintaining balanced relations with both South Asian giants. Efforts will no doubt be made to assure India that this pact is not directed against its interests. Yet from New Delhi’s perspective, the symbolism of the agreement may be hard to ignore. It reinforces the reality that in times of deep strategic uncertainty, Saudi Arabia defaults to trusted historical partners—Pakistan chief among them.

At a broader level, this development also aligns with the ongoing eastward tilt in Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy. The Kingdom’s closer relations with China, entry into BRICS+, growing ties with Russia, and now a formalized defense alliance with Pakistan all point to a diversified geopolitical orientation that transcends old Cold War binaries. This is a new Saudi Arabia—less dependent, more assertive, and increasingly charting its own path.

In sum, the Pakistan-Saudi defense pact is more than just a bilateral military agreement. It is a geopolitical statement—one that underscores Riyadh’s desire for strategic autonomy, its discomfort with U.S. unpredictability, and its refusal to be pressured into normalizing relations with an increasingly belligerent Israel. It also reveals the complex balancing act that Saudi Arabia must now perform: between East and West, between economic pragmatism and political solidarity, and between the old world order and the emerging one. The Gulf is changing, and Riyadh is ensuring it’s not merely reacting—but actively shaping the new reality.