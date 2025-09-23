Mirziyoyev And The Third Renaissance In Uzbekistan – OpEd

By Derya Soysal

From economic liberalization to cultural revival, Tashkent’s transformation is reshaping its place in the world—and drawing Europe closer than ever.

Uzbekistan is steadily diversifying its partnerships, with Europe emerging as a key strategic partner. This rapprochement has accelerated since Shavkat Mirziyoyev assumed the presidency in 2016, ushering in what is widely referred to as “Yangi Oʻzbekiston”—the New Uzbekistan.

Over the past eight years, Tashkent has expanded cooperation with the European Union in trade, investment, finance, and technology. According to diplomatic and academic observers, this progress is no accident: it reflects Mirziyoyev’s deliberate policy of opening the country both economically and politically, in stark contrast to the centralized.

“When he came to power, he opened a new page in Uzbek history,” one European diplomat told this reporter. “That’s why everyone speaks of the New Uzbekistan.”

Let us now examine this concept of the “New Uzbekistan” and understand how it has contributed to bringing the country closer to the European Union.

“Yangi Oʻzbekiston”—the New Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev has established himself as a transformative figure in the country’s contemporary development. His government is notable for the creation and implementation of what has been called the “New Uzbekistan” — a comprehensive vision of national renewal encompassing political reforms, economic liberalization, and diplomatic reorientation (Jumayeva, D., 2025).

“Mirziyoyev’s approach represents a notable shift from the more centralized and isolated governance model of his predecessor, Islam Karimov, with the new president advocating greater transparency, economic openness, and regional cooperation,” wrote Jumayeva, D. (2025).

The concept of the “New Uzbekistan” covers several key dimensions of reform, including:

Economic reforms Market liberalization Cultural revitalization Administrative reorganization and judicial independence

“These initiatives have been framed within a narrative of innovation and modernization, positioning Mirziyoyev as a forward-thinking leader capable of guiding Uzbekistan through complex regional and global challenges,” added Jumayeva, D. (2025).

1. Economic Reforms and Market Liberalization

Uzbekistan’s commitment to market-oriented reforms has removed long-standing barriers to foreign investment and international trade, significantly improving the country’s business environment. Mirziyoyev’s administration has also demonstrated innovation by introducing special economic zones, simplifying tax codes, and eliminating restrictive trade policies. These measures reflect a deliberate strategy to further integrate Uzbekistan into the global economy while stimulating domestic entrepreneurship (Jumayeva, D., 2025).

In an interview with Derya Soysal, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, Ilhom Umrzakov, spoke about the economic reforms implemented under Mirziyoyev:

“Since the beginning of economic liberalization under President Mirziyoyev in 2017, Uzbekistan has embarked on ambitious reforms with a broad development agenda. As you know, we are following the 2030 development strategy. By that time, we aim to become an upper-middle-income country. This is a set target, and we strongly believe in its feasibility. The President has emphasized that all measures should ultimately improve the well-being of the population. Naturally, there are many questions about the process. However, the key metric we currently focus on is GDP per capita growth. Since 2017, thanks to consistent and sometimes challenging reforms, the economy has doubled in size. In 2017, GDP per capita was approximately $1,700, whereas last year it reached about $3,200. Despite facing several economic shocks, Uzbekistan’s economy has continued to grow and improve over the past seven years. Initially, the 2030 strategy aimed for GDP per capita to exceed $4,000.”

The results of these reforms are visible in the country’s economic indicators. The reform program also extends to previously neglected sectors, particularly agriculture. The dismantling of the state monopoly on cotton and the diversification of agricultural production illustrate Mirziyoyev’s determination to reform even politically sensitive areas.

2. Market Liberalization

Since Mirziyoyev came to power, Uzbekistan’s market has opened to the world, attracting growing investment from all corners of the globe. As Deputy Minister Ilhom Umrzakov noted in his interview:

“When reforms began in 2017, one of the most significant and widely recognized changes was the liberalization of the currency. Previously, Uzbekistan operated under a dual exchange rate system, making currency conversion complicated and discouraging foreign investment. This was the first major step. Following this, several rounds of tax unification and decrees significantly improved the economic landscape. Privatization also played a key role, opening up new opportunities.”

As a result, Uzbekistan is deepening ties with both EU institutions and key EU member states. In recent years, high-level engagement with major EU countries has grown considerably. President Mirziyoyev has paid official visits to France, Germany, Hungary, and Italy. Comprehensive cooperation programs have been adopted, leading to the implementation of major joint projects with leading companies from these countries.

Under these agreements, active cooperation is underway in sectors such as automotive manufacturing, agriculture, the chemical industry, mineral resource exploration and extraction, green energy, pharmaceuticals, aviation, the production of building materials and electrical equipment, education, IT, and many others.

Over the past eight years, the most dynamic bilateral engagements at various levels have been driven by President Mirziyoyev’s targeted policies. Academic studies note that a central objective of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy is to establish and develop close, mutually beneficial relations with the European Union.

In particular, trade volume with France — the EU’s most influential member — reached $251.6 million in 2017. In the first half of 2018, trade turnover rose to $146.2 million, an increase of 12% compared to the same period in 2017. This steady growth is largely attributed to high-level agreements, notably President Mirziyoyev’s official visit to France on October 8, 2018. More recently, Mirziyoyev met with President Macron again on March 12, 2025, underscoring the deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Uzbekistan is also strengthening its partnership with Germany. President Mirziyoyev’s visit to Berlin on January 20, 2019, marked a new stage in bilateral relations, reflecting Uzbekistan’s strategic engagement with Europe’s two economic powerhouses: Germany and France.

Strengthening political dialogue and supporting reforms have become central pillars of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The two sides have granted each other Most Favored Nation (MFN) status, covering customs duties, taxes, and regulations on trade, transport, and distribution.

Uzbekistan’s engagement with EU institutions and major member states has deepened significantly in recent years, with a notable increase in high-level exchanges. Mirziyoyev has paid official visits to France, Germany, Hungary, and Italy.

In November 2024, Tashkent hosted the European Economic Days, organized by the European–Uzbek Association for Economic Cooperation (EUROUZ). The event brought together more than 300 representatives from the governments and business communities of Uzbekistan and the EU to strengthen partnerships and create new business opportunities. Discussions focused on expanding trade turnover, developing cross-border transport corridors, and launching joint projects across multiple sectors.

On November 6, 2024, as part of the European Economic Days, Uzbekistan and the EU signed a Roadmap for implementing the Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in Sustainable Supply Chains for Critical Raw Materials. The document outlines plans for integrating production and supply chains, attracting investment, and developing environmentally sustainable sources of raw materials.

Uzbekistan and the EU have also begun joint initiatives to improve internet connectivity across Central Asia. Projects such as Connecting Central Asia (C4CA) and Satellite Connectivity for Remote Communities of Central Asia aim to enhance digital infrastructure, deliver high-speed internet access to remote areas, and bridge the digital divide in the region.

As a result of these efforts, the EU has become Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner. While bilateral trade stood at around $2 billion in 2016, it has grown steadily each year since 2017 — reaching $4.4 billion in 2022, $5.8 billion in 2023, and already hitting $6.4 billion in 2024. Today, more than 1,000 enterprises with European capital operate in Uzbekistan, implementing an extensive portfolio of investment projects worth over €30 billion.

These include world-renowned companies such as EDF, TotalEnergies, Voltalia, Airbus, Suez, Orano, Linde, Siemens Energy, Knauf, OTP Group, MOL Group, and Lasselsberger Group. They are actively engaged in major projects, bringing advanced technologies, expertise, and innovation to a wide range of industrial sectors in Uzbekistan.

The pace of cooperation continues to accelerate. In 2024, Uzbekistan and the EU signed another Roadmap on Strategic Partnership in the Sphere of Critical Raw Materials, reaffirming their shared commitment to integrating production and supply chains, attracting investment, and promoting environmentally sustainable sources of raw materials.

3. Cultural Revitalization

It is important to note that Uzbekistan was a center of the Renaissance during the Modern Era. Indeed, Uzbekistan hosted both the First and Second Renaissances of the Muslim world, making it a cradle of literary and scientific progress since the 18th century. From the Qarakhanids to the Mughals (Baburid Empire), Uzbeks have played a leading role in the artistic and scientific renaissances of the Turkic world — contributing to literature, the arts, culture, language, mathematics, physics, astronomy, and more.

Uzbekistan, with its rich historical and cultural heritage, was a major hub for astronomical innovation during the Islamic Golden Age. The development of science and thought in Transoxiana — one of the world’s great centers of civilization — dates back to ancient times, reaching its zenith during the Middle Ages (Celal, 2016: 221). Today, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is working to restore this legacy by reviving the country’s distinguished literary and scientific traditions, much like Ulugh Beg once did.

In his speeches, Mirziyoyev often refers to Mirzo Ulugh Beg not only as a leading scholar of his time but also as a great statesman who elevated enlightenment to the highest social value. As the President himself noted:

“Mirzo Ulugh Beg was not only a prominent scholar of his time but also a great statesman who elevated enlightenment to the highest level of values. He made unprecedented discoveries in science, particularly in the fields of astronomy and mathematics, contributing significantly to the advancement of science worldwide.”

According to Khudoyberdiyeva (2025: 481–489), Mirziyoyev sees Ulugh Beg as both an exceptional astronomer and mathematician and a true enlightened statesman.

Uzbek lands have been home to historic centers of learning such as Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva, where madrasas offered advanced instruction by the standards of their time (Абдух̨алимов, 2010). From the 9th century onwards — during the reigns of the Samanids, Karakhanids, Khwarezmshahs, and Timurids — science, particularly astronomy, developed rapidly. This era saw the creation of astronomical instruments, the building of observatories, and major progress in astronomical research (Celal, 2016: 221).

The Timurid Renaissance, centered in present-day Uzbekistan in the 16th century, flourished in architecture, language, poetry, culture, and science. In the 15th century, under the Timurid prince Ulugh Beg, the construction of the Samarkand Observatory gathered the world’s leading scientists and astronomers, who together produced the famed Sultanian Tables — the most accurate astronomical tables of their era, remaining unsurpassed for two centuries.

For centuries, humans have observed the positions and movements of celestial bodies for practical purposes. Nomadic peoples, sailors, and trade caravans alike navigated by the stars, using astronomy not only for scientific exploration but also for daily survival.

4. Administrative Reorganization and Judicial Independence

Uzbekistan has adopted a new structure for the Presidential Administration, introducing significant organizational reforms, including the elimination of 284 positions. Under Mirziyoyev’s leadership, governance has been reshaped with innovative practices aimed at transparency and citizen engagement.

One of the most notable initiatives is the creation of Virtual Reception Offices, which connect citizens directly with government officials. Through this system, individuals can submit complaints and suggestions to the relevant authorities, with built-in tracking mechanisms to ensure follow-up. Since its implementation, more than four million applications have been processed, signaling a meaningful shift in state–citizen relations (Jumayeva, D. 2025).

The introduction of Presidential Virtual and People’s Reception Offices has greatly improved government accountability. Between 2017 and 2021, over six million appeals were received, with three million cases successfully resolved. The “Mahalla – Sector – People’s Reception – Mahalla” system was also introduced to address socio-economic issues at the grassroots level.

According to Jumayeva (2025), comprehensive judicial reforms initiated under Mirziyoyev further illustrate his innovative approach to governance. These include the establishment of the Supreme Judicial Council, enhanced judicial independence, and reforms to investigative procedures — all aimed at modernizing Uzbekistan’s legal framework. These measures address longstanding concerns about judicial fairness and mark a decisive departure from previous administrative models.

Conclusion

Uzbekistan has entered its era of Third Renaissance. The roots of Uzbekistan’s Third Renaissance lie in humanity, science, and education. In recent years, Uzbekistan has implemented major reforms that have been widely acknowledged by the international community. The country’s economic liberalization and trade policies have placed it among the ten fastest-growing economies in the world.

In less than a decade, Uzbekistan has shifted from a relatively closed, centralized state to a dynamic, outward-looking nation with ambitions on the global stage. Economic reforms, cultural revival, administrative modernization, and an active foreign policy have combined to create a New Uzbekistan—one that Europe is increasingly eager to engage with. Moreover, Uzbekistan has made the development of relations with the European Union a key priority. The deepening ties between Uzbekistan and the EU open new opportunities for both sides.Uzbekistan’s growing economic and political role in Eurasia is highlighted by its balanced and multi-vector diplomacy, positioning the country as a bridge between Asia and Europe.

With ongoing reforms, a favorable investment climate, and a strategic location, Uzbekistan is poised to become an increasingly important partner for the EU in the coming years.

The Hungarian media outlet DailyNewsHungary describes Uzbekistan as an essential partner for Hungary, with headlines such as: ‘Uzbekistan becomes one of the European Union’s key partners.’ By implementing joint projects in socio-economic development, education, rule of law, border management, crime prevention, and environmental protection, Uzbekistan has solidified its position as an important EU partner. If current trends continue, Uzbekistan’s story may become one of the most striking examples of transformation in the 21st-century Eurasian landscape.

BIBLIOGRAPHY