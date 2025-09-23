As The Nobel Accolade Draws Near, The Controversies Resurface – OpEd

By Aqib Javed Paracha

The Nobel Peace Prize is believed to be the only global accolade recognizing the efforts of those advancing peace. Throughout history, this award’s nomination has been at the center of controversies.

From divided opinion about Nobel laureates to nominations that provoked diplomatic controversies, the history of the Nobel Peace Prize is marred with cases that many believe expose the flaws in the nomination and the award process. The history remains relevant today as the nominations for this year’s award have stirred debate within South Asia and beyond.

Throughout history, several peace prizes have been termed controversial almost from the day they were announced. In 1973, the Nobel Prize was awarded to Henry Kissinger along with Lê Đức Thọ, the Vietnamese General, for reaching a ceasefire. Political critics view that Kissinger, the master of realpolitik, was the orchestrator of violent interventions that threatened the lives of millions of people. Later on, Lê Đức Thọ’s refusal to accept the award made the 1973 nomination more controversial. In 1994, Yasser Arafat (Palestinian Political Leader), Yitzhak Rabin (Israeli General), and Shimon Peres (Former Israeli PM) shared the Nobel Peace Prize. The proclamation of this award provoked strong criticism since many viewed Arafat as a symbol of armed resistance.

A few recent examples also denote a similar pattern. For example, in 2009, the prize was awarded to U.S. President Barack Obama for his initiatives to strengthen global diplomacy. This award ignited debate over whether the awarding committee had conferred the award for aspirational commendation rather than in return for any tangible achievement. Next year, the Nobel Prize was awarded to Liu Xiaobo, a Chinese human rights activist. This award annoyed Beijing as many activists argued that the nomination considered geopolitical statements rather than humanitarian judgments. The Nobel Prizes awarded in 2012 and 2016 to the European Union and Juan Manuel Santos, former Colombian President, respectively, also became controversial. These announcements drew criticism as many argued that institutional recognition and not the political compromise must take precedence when it comes to announcing the Nobel award.

At times, the reputation of the Nobel laureate changes over time and makes the award controversial. For example, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was once considered an icon of non-violent resistance, faced backlash for her administration’s handling of the crisis in the Rohingya. The Burmese leader was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1991; however, the Rohingya crisis ignited debate with many human rights activists advocating for the revocation of the award. These advocates considered that the prize must not be judged irrespective of the nominee’s perceived future actions and the geopolitical context.

For this year, the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO) has nominated Mr. Hada, a Mongol activist, and Mahrang Baloch for the 2025 Nobel Peace Award. The nomination of Mahrang Baloch has alerted the critics, many of whom question Mahrang Baloch’s meetings with Jørgen Watne Frydnes, the Chair of the Nobel Committee, who is scheduled to announce this year’s award between 6 and 13 October. Also, a few reports indicate that Mahrang Baloch’s nomination was made publicly after her back-to-back meetings with the panelists who are part of the adjacent institutions that announce the decision about the award of the Nobel Peace Prize.

About these reports, the sceptics have raised critical concerns. These sceptics argue that endorsements such as the Nobel Peace Prize can be used as a political tool to further a certain agenda. Such meetings between the nominees and important figures undermine the spirit of the Nobel award. A few also believe that contending individuals can highlight prior meetings as evidence to influence nomination and the awarding process. This criticism largely echoes the apprehensions related to the Nobel award’s vulnerability to political adjustments. If the nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize are perceived as politically managed, it undermines the committee’s claims of impartiality concerning moral judgment.

An unbiased analysis presents two frames of analysis. First, the institutional rule of the committee and the past precedence do not equate the award decision. The process involves secret deliberations and various criteria that the committee considers before reaching the final judgment. Second, judgment about any nominee means considering two important things: whether his/her actions and intent resonate with the Nobel Committee’s goals of advocating peace, and whether the nomination has been influenced by lobbying or political influence. The first criteria establish facts while the second assures fairness and impartiality in nomination and the award process.

In short, the debate regarding the nomination of Mahrang Baloch forecast an underlying tension: the Nobel Peace Prize is both a moral acknowledgement and an act of politics. The historical controversies surrounding the Nobel Peace Prize, however, demonstrate that the prize can acknowledge an individual’s struggle, but at the same time can kindle debate about the fairness of the award process. The best approach, however, seems to invite openness and publicize clear evidence of the nominee’s contributions. Also, a continuous scrutiny of the rules must be held that paves the way for the selection of nominees. As the announcement for this year’s award draws closer, the historical debates regarding the controversies remind us that the Nobel Peace Prize has both significance and global influence. Whether one considers nominations as controversial, the award must reflect one’s struggles and their pursuit of justice.