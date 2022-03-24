NATO Allies Stand Strong Together In Face Of Biggest Security Threat In A Generation

By Eurasia Review

At an extraordinary Summit in Brussels today (24 March 2022), Allied leaders agreed to reset NATO’s longer-term deterrence and defence posture across all domains, land, sea, air, cyber and space. This reflects the new security reality resulting from President Putin’s brutal and unprovoked war on Ukraine.

“At this dangerous time, transatlantic unity and solidarity are vital. Europe and North America are standing and will continue to stand strong together in NATO,” Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said following the meeting.

Allies agreed to increase support for Ukraine, including on cyber security, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attacks. They will continue to impose unprecedented costs on Russia to bring about an end to the war in Ukraine. They also approved four new multinational NATO battlegroups, in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

Today’s discussions also addressed Belarus’ support for the invasion and China’s role in the crisis. “Beijing should use its significant influence on Russia, and promote an immediate, peaceful resolution,” Mr Stoltenberg added.