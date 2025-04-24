Source Gives Details Of Upcoming Iran-US Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

An informed source provided details of plans for the next round of the indirect negotiations that delegations from Iran and the US are going to hold in Oman within the next few days.

Iran and the US have held two rounds of talks in Oman and Italy in the past two weeks with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

An informed source told Tasnim on Wednesday that the next round of talks, slated for Muscat on April 26, will be held both at the level of experts and senior negotiators, but not simultaneously.

The Iranian and American experts will first hold indirect negotiations on Saturday before conveying the results of their talks to the high-profile representatives, the source said.

The technical negotiations will precede high-level talks that will be co-chaired by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, the source added, saying the top negotiators will discuss the agreements and conclusions achieved in the expert talks.