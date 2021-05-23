Dallas Schools Are Busing Students To Coronavirus Vaccine Injection Sites – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Driving several times over the last week by a large, and lately virtually bereft of visitors, outdoor site for administering coronavirus tests and experimental coronavirus vaccine shots in Dallas, Texas, I was surprised to see school buses on the premises. In the well over a hundred times I had driven by the site before, I had never seen school buses there.

No way, schools couldn’t be busing in students to the site so the students can be given experimental coronavirus vaccine shots? It turns out that is exactly what is happening.

Nicole Jacobs explains in a Dallas-Fort Worth CBS TV report that, this week, Dallas Independent School District schools are focused on busing students ages 16 and up to a couple sites to receive the shots. In the future, she notes, the vaccine shot busing will expand to include students ages 12 to 15. She also reports that the school district will be working on ensuring students take shots over the summer as well.

Watch Jacobs’ report here.

Notably, the experimental coronavirus vaccine Jacobs reports students are receiving due to the Dallas Independent School District’s busing is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is not a vaccine under the normal meaning of the term.

Before the busing of students to take experimental coronavirus vaccine shots began, Nic Garcia and Corbett Smith described more details of the then-planned busing in a May 1 Dallas Morning News article you can read here.

At its website, the Dallas Independent School District describes itself as the fourteenth largest school district in America, with “approximately 154,000 students in pre-kindergarten through the 12th grade.” The school district includes Dallas, Texas, and other nearby areas.

I critiqued government efforts to give the experimental coronavirus vaccine shots to children in my May 13 article “State and Local Governments Should Refuse to Participate in Providing Experimental Coronavirus Vaccines to Children.”

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.