Bosnia And Herzegovina War For The Defending Of Robbery: Initiation Of The Next Damned (Part II) – Essay

By Prof. Dr. Sabahudin Hadzialic

Imagine, please, a communist who presented himself as a Yugoslav (nation belonging – statehood), became an ethnic nationalist, and does not want to show how he got a doctorate and proof of the exams passed in obtaining his PhD.

A president of ethnic nationalistic party HDZ (Croatian Democratic Union + satellites), a sister party to the ethnic nationalistic parties within Bosniak (SDA + satellites) and Serbian (SNSD + satellites) and a former communist has proven that he is worse than the communists. And, there are more like him — you can find them (80% of the membership of the ethnic nationalistic parties in a dozen former Eastern European countries, including those who are now members of the EU) all around Bosnia and Herzegovina and within the country.

Amazing how they hate their own people, those who are not members of their parties, so much more than people of other ethnic groups. Why is this? Because, those who do not belong to their parties are not ethnically correct and they are not Bosniaks, Croats or Serbs. God, as the clergy (Islam, Catholic, and Orthodox) have repeatedly preached from the mosques and churches, that they and their parties have been chosen to be His representatives here on Earth and to lead the people towards success. Interesting, isn’t it, that. God always seems to choose the wrong ones to lead the people via manipulation. I wrote about that back in July 2015 and in March 2023.

So, back to Dragan Čović and his imaginary representation of the Croatian people in Bosnia and Herzegovina. When he started to lead the Croat people in BiH, as president, back in 2015 (18 years ago) Bosnian Croats were present in Bosnia and Herzegovina with a population of (latest info from 2013) 544,780. Today, in 2023, the estimation is, (due to his policies) 400,000. So, since Čović began leading Bosnian Croats around 150,000 thousand people left Bosnia and Herzegovina. Amazing success of Dragan Čović. He fights for the Bosnian Croats until the last…Bosnian Croat.

As I asked on Twitter his contra part from the Bosnian party (SDA), and who did not answer, I repeated the same questions — and to be honest to both of them, I am repeating in this essay the question I asked to Dragan Čović on 19.5.2023 on Twitter as well:

Where is the proof for your graduate and postgraduate exams?

He did not answer. So…

Eo ipso, the next war in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be conducted for the defending of the robbery, as said, by the leaders of the ethnic nationalistic parties of Bosnia and Herzegovina. As I am telling my students all around the World: Follow the money and you will get an answer. Yes, in the country where rule of law is in power. Unfortunately, in Bosnia and Herzegovina on power is Law of Rule. Am I right and correct, Mr. Dragan Čović?

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Eurasia Review