France: TotalEnergies Selected By State As Operator Of Country’s Largest Renewable Energy Project

The consortium formed by TotalEnergies and RWE has been selected by the Ministry in charge of Industry and Energy as the winner of the Centre Manche 2 (AO8) offshore wind tender.

The consortium will be responsible for designing, developing, building, and operating a 1.5 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm off the coast of Normandy.

The Largest Renewable Project Ever Developed in France

Located more than 40 km off the coast of Normandy, this will be the largest renewable energy project ever developed in France. Once built, it will generate approximately 6 TWh per year and supply green electricity to the equivalent of over 1 million French households. The electricity will be sold at a competitive price of €66/MWh, as set by the tender.

TotalEnergies will be the operator of the project, relying on its expertise in offshore wind and the management of large-scale marine energy projects. The Company will continue the necessary studies to reach a final investment decision by early 2029. Electricity production is expected to begin in 2033, in line with RTE’s grid connection schedule.

“We are very proud to have won this tender for the construction of the largest renewable energy park in France to date. It embodies Total’s transformation into TotalEnergies in France. This project will be the largest investment made by TotalEnergies in France in decades and reflects our Company’s deep commitment to our country. As a long-standing player in Normandy, we are determined to mobilize our expertise to ensure this project is an industrial success while securing its acceptance by the region. We will work to support the local industrial ecosystem, which has already developed skills through the first offshore wind projects currently being installed. Finally, this project strengthens our development in green electricity production to offer competitive prices to our French customers”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

As part of a strategic review of its investments, RWE has expressed the wish to exit the consortium, subject to French authorities’ approval. In any case, TotalEnergies will pursue the project, assuming all the commitments of the consortium, and will propose to bring a new partner into the project.

A €4.5 billion investment that will benefit the Normandy region and the European industry

The project is expected to represent a €4.5 billion investment and generate significant economic benefits for the Normandy region. Up to 2,500 people will be employed during the three years of construction, and TotalEnergies has committed to offering 500,000 hours of work to apprentices and individuals in professional reintegration. TotalEnergies also plans to engage the local economic ecosystem, which has already developed expertise in offshore wind.

The project will also benefit the European industry, as TotalEnergies intends to source primarily from European suppliers, particularly for wind turbines and electrical cables.

TotalEnergies will ensure the proper integration of the project into the region

In the coming months, a dedicated TotalEnergies team, based in Normandy, will continue the consultation work with local and regional stakeholders that began during the tender phase. It will ensure the proper integration of the project into the Normandy region, especially its coexistence with commercial fishing.

TotalEnergies will also implement crowdfunding financing that will allow local residents and authorities in the Normandy region to invest in the project and directly contribute to the energy transition of their territory. Additionally, TotalEnergies will fund a €10 million territorial fund to support initiatives in training, education, and culture in Normandy.

On environmental matters, TotalEnergies will allocate €45 million to measures aimed at avoiding, reducing, and offsetting the project’s impacts; as well as €15 million to a biodiversity promotion fund in Normandy.

Finally, TotalEnergies has committed to making this project exemplary in terms of recycling offshore wind farm components, with recycling, reuse, or repurposing rates of blades, towers, and nacelles equal to or greater than 95%, and 100% of generator magnets being recycled or reused.