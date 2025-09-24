Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev’s Visit To U.S. Strengthens Strategic Partnership – OpEd

By Adkhamjon Janobiddinov

On September 20, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed from Tashkent International airport to pay a working visit to the United States of America to participate in the anniversary session of the United Nations General Assembly and to hold high-level talks. The visit marked a significant step in the development of Uzbek–American relations and the deepening of cooperation with leading international financial institutions and global companies.

Diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and the United States were established in 1992. Since then, the two countries have steadily strengthened their ties in politics, trade, investment, and security. Over the past decade, American companies have invested in key sectors of the Uzbek economy, while the strategic dialogue has expanded to include regional stability and global challenges.

On the first day of the visit, President Mirziyoyev met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. The sides discussed issues of macroeconomic development, budget and tax administration, and the sustainability of the financial sector. The IMF expressed strong support for the irreversible reforms in Uzbekistan and confirmed its readiness to continue providing expertise, particularly in monetary and fiscal policy and in training programs for Uzbek specialists.

Later, the President held talks with the leadership of the World Bank. President Ajay Banga praised Uzbekistan’s economic reforms and confirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting projects aimed at poverty reduction, regional development, privatization, and decarbonization of the economy. The joint portfolio of projects has already surpassed $14 billion, and Uzbekistan remains one of the World Bank’s key partners in Central Asia.

As part of his business program, the President received executives of major American corporations and financial institutions. Meetings were held with the heads of Traxys, McKinsey, FLSmidth, Go Green Partners, and the Colorado School of Mines, during which cooperation in critical minerals, industrial technologies, and training of specialists was discussed. Agreements and roadmaps were signed to introduce advanced technologies and create sustainable supply chains.

Talks with the management of Citigroup highlighted the development of Uzbekistan’s financial markets. With the corporation’s support, Uzbek enterprises have successfully issued Eurobonds, and a roadmap was adopted to expand cooperation in IPOs, advisory services, and new trade finance instruments.

The President also met with Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s leading asset management companies. A joint investment fund has been established, and cooperation is underway to bring strategic state-owned enterprises to international stock exchanges. Particular attention was paid to preparing for “Investor Day” in Tashkent which will be held in October this year.

Meetings with BNY Mellon, Jefferies, Oppenheimer, and NASDAQ addressed issues of strengthening the Uzbek capital market. Plans were supported to modernize the Tashkent Stock Exchange, develop government bond trading, and facilitate access for private enterprises to international financing.

In the industrial sector, President Mirziyoyev held talks with Brendan Nelson, Global President of Boeing, and Eduardo Menezes, CEO of Air Products. The discussions focused on the timely implementation of contracts for new aircraft and the construction of high-tech enterprises in Uzbekistan, including a gas chemical complex in Bukhara and the production of environmentally friendly aviation fuel.

During his stay in New York, the President also attended a roundtable discussion with the heads of leading American companies and investment funds. The event gathered representatives of Boeing, Mastercard, Visa, General Motors, Nvidia, Cargill, Cleveland Clinic, and other corporations. The sides confirmed their interest in participating in priority projects in transport, energy, IT, agriculture, and social infrastructure. A portfolio of contracts worth more than $100 billion was formed as a result of the business program.

At the conclusion of the visit, on September 23, President Mirziyoyev held talks with President of the United States Donald Trump at the UN Headquarters. The leaders exchanged views on key issues of the bilateral agenda and regional and global challenges. President Mirziyoyev congratulated his American counterpart on his achievements in domestic and foreign policy, while President Trump expressed strong support for Uzbekistan’s reforms and praised the productive results of the Uzbek President’s meetings with American business leaders.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of continuing the dynamic political dialogue and expanding economic cooperation. It was noted that the projects and agreements signed during the visit will create tens of thousands of new jobs in both countries and contribute to the modernization of Uzbekistan’s economy. President Mirziyoyev invited President Trump to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan, an invitation warmly welcomed by the American side.

Overall, the working visit of the President of Uzbekistan to the United States opened a new stage in Uzbek–American strategic partnership. It demonstrated Uzbekistan’s growing role as a reliable partner for the United States and created a solid foundation for future cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, and security.