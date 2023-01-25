The End Of The Road: How The WEF’s Vision Threatens Your Car – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

As The Epoch Times reports, “the era of cars as the ultimate tool for personal freedom and mobility will, if the future the World Economic Forum (WEF) envisions comes to pass, soon be over.” This prophecy recalls actions taken in the late 1940s by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

In 1940, when Stalin was allied with Hitler under the Nazi-Soviet Pact, The Grapes of Wrath movie, based on the novel by John Steinbeck, won two Academy Awards. After World War II, Stalin held Eastern Europe captive and arrayed the USSR against the West. With its portrayal of the Depression struggles in America, Stalin thought The Grapes of Wrath might have propaganda value. So he authorized the film for Soviet audiences.

As the people noted, despite their poverty, Americans still owned cars and could drive wherever they wanted. That wasn’t the message Stalin wished to send, so The Grapes of Wrath disappeared from Soviet theatres in a matter of weeks. Privately owned cars were rare in the USSR, and Communist dictatorships dislike freedom of movement for the people. The same is true of those with grand designs for the world.

The WEF is not calling for an outright ban on private cars. On the other hand, they cite a raft of computer and electronic tricks that bring in a third party on the control end. American motorists might keep a few things in mind.

Since motorists are members of the public, the cars they choose to own and drive are forms of public transportation. Motorists might compare their own cars with government transportation by bus or subway.

Motorists might compare the costs of their vehicle with boondoggles like California’s $105 billion “bullet train” project. It’s unclear how many passengers it has carried, but a ballpark figure would be zero. On the other hand, the so-called “high-speed rail” is slower and more expensive than air travel.

American Motorists might also wonder who, exactly, appointed the World Economic Forum, and if they ever had a chance to vote for any WEF member or weigh in on their decisions. Find out how the books of WEF boss Klaus Schwab stack up against time-tested volumes by F.A. Hayek, Ludwig Von Mises, Milton Friedman, and such.

Try to find a place in the world that reflects what the WEF wants to the greatest degree. Remember, these are the people who proclaim you will own nothing and you will be happy.

In 2023, Americans have much in common with the Joads in The Grapes of Wrath. Whatever their personal fortune, they can own a car and drive wherever they want. If they thought that was better than anything the WEF has in mind, it would be hard to blame them.

This article was also published in The Beacon