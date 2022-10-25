Russia Warns Armenia At Risk Of Dropping Out Of North-South Transport Project

By PanARMENIAN

The western route of the North-South International Transport Corridor may pass through Azerbaijan and Iran instead of Armenia, if the latter does not tackle its transport blockade, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told the Made in Russia 2022 export forum on October 21, Vedomosti reports.

The official noted that the establishment of transport links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhijevan through the territory of Armenia or Iran is important for creating a “crossroad” of the main international transport corridors North-South and East-West.

The implementation of these transport projects, according to Overchuk, will allow the economies of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia to begin to receive “additional rent” associated with the advantage of their geographical position in Eurasia.

The North-South Road Corridor crosses the territory of Armenia from the South to the North including Agarak-Kapan-Yerevan-Gyumri-Bavra highways and road infrastructures and is linked to the Georgian road network leading to Poti and Batumi ports.

The road corridor is expected to facilitate and improve road connection with the two neighbors of Armenia – Iran and Georgia – providing access to international trade routes and markets.