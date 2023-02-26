Pakistan Stock Exchange Witnesses 10.4%WoW Decline In Average Daily Trading Volume

By Shabbir H. Kazmi

During the week ended on February 24, 2023, Pakistan Stock Exchange remained volatile due to news flows regarding the IMF deal and approval of Financial Supplementary Bill for raising additional taxes of PKR170 billion

Unease amongst the participants increased as T-Bills cut-offs in the latest auction by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) went up to 19.95%, contributing to the fears of further hike in the interest rate.

Reserves held by the SBP witnessed an increase for second consecutive week, rising to US$$3.26 billion, still standing at a critical level. The noticeable improvement can be expected after IMF agreement and expected inflows from bi-lateral partners.

The KSE-100 index closed the week at 40,708 points, lower by 411 points, depicting 1.0%WoW decline.

Participation in the market declined by 10.4%WoW, with daily volumes averaging 138 million shares as against 154 million shares a week ago.

PKR continued to strengthen against the US$, gaining 2.82% over the course of the period to close in at PKR259.99/US$ on Friday.

Other major news flows during the week included: 1) foreign exchange reserves got much-needed boost on support from amid IMF procrastination, 2) GoP announced steps to correct fiscal imbalances, 3) Current Account for the first seven month of the current financial year dipped on import curbs to US$3.8 billion deficit, 4) Islamabad got positive signals for help from Riyadh, and Beijing, and 5) ECP failed in taking decision on election date.

Sector-wise, Miscellaneous, Cement and Vanaspati & Allied Industries were amongst the top performers. On the other hand, Leasing Companies, Close-End Mutual Fund and Oil & Gas Exploration Companies were amongst the worst performers.

Flow wise, major net selling was recorded by Individuals with a net sell of US$4.56 million. Companies absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of US$5.91 million.

Top performing scrips during the week were: PSEL, KTML, KOHC, and MUGHAL, while top laggards were: PGLC, HGFA, PPL, SHFA, and SHEL.

The market is expected to remain range-bound in the near future, clouded by concerns regarding the interest rate hike. Expected increase in the interest rate may be a huge downside for the aggregate demand and subsequently the equity markets.

Any news regarding a successful Staff Level Agreement with the IMF and inflows from bi-lateral partners would boost investor’s confidence. Investors are advised to stay cautious while building new positions in the market.