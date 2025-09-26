Hillary Hates White Conservative Christian Men – OpEd

By William Donohue

In an interview Hillary Clinton had with Rachel Maddow on September 24, she bemoaned the current state of disunity in the country, blaming white conservative Christian men for ruining the nation. She accused them of trying to “turn the clock back” in an effort to “recreate a world that was never dominated, you know—let’s say it—white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology, it’s just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for.”

Now who did she have in mind? Was she referring to those of “a certain persuasion,” “a certain point of view” and “a certain ideology” who are progressive Democrats?

Who was she referring to when she spoke about those of “a certain religion”? Might they be Buddhists?

She previously said that half of Trump supporters were a “basket of deplorables,” so we know her comment about a “certain point of view” was aimed at conservative Republicans. She had no problem playing the race and sex card—identifying white men as the guilty party—but on religion she balked. Yet we all know she was referring to Christians.

The woman has identity politics simmering in her brain. She doesn’t see people as individuals, but as members of a group. Then she divides the groups into classes—good guys and bad guys. The baddest of the bad guys are white conservative Christian men, people just like Charlie Kirk.

Ideas, Hillary, have consequences. Yours are lethal.