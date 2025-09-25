Iran Says Hormoz Plant To Generate 5,000 Megawatts Of Nuclear Power

By Tasnim News Agency

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said the ‘Iran Hormoz’ nuclear power plant site in the southern province of Hormozgan with the capacity to produce 5,000 megawatts of nuclear power will soon enter the design and equipment phase.

Mohammad Eslami made the announcement on the sidelines of a meeting in Russia with Alexey Likhachev, the CEO of the state-owned Rosatom Company, during which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for cooperation on the construction of small-scale nuclear power plants (SMRs) in Iran.

“During the (ongoing) visit to Russia, while reviewing the current cooperation and topics of interest of the two countries, we have been able to make optimal use of the opportunity of strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia,” he stated.

“We have good relations with Russia regarding cooperation in the construction of a nuclear power plant,” Eslami said, adding that it was necessary to review and strengthen this process, as well as to take a new step in line with the AEOI’s 20-year strategic document.

Stating that during this trip, the two sides will sign and exchange 2 new agreements, he noted that one of these agreements is related to the construction of SMRs because the world is rapidly moving in this direction.

“We have also conducted extensive studies (in this field) and have designed (projects) and we also have the necessary industrial capacity. It was important for us to cooperate with Russia in this field and put a specific project on the agenda and implement it.”

Eslami added, “Fortunately, this was achieved today and we signed an MoU with Mr. Likhachev. The negotiations and discussions of this agreement are moving quickly towards a contract.”

He described the project as a “golden opportunity for us in which we will produce 5,000 megawatts of atomic electricity.”

Two big and extensive steps in the development of SMRs as well as large-scale power plants, especially the new generation of 1200 MW power plants, will contribute the country’s nuclear development, Eslami went on to say.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Moscow on Monday, Eslami had said his trip would include visits to a number of factories as well as meetings with scientific and research institutes, with the purpose of strengthening research and educational interactions.

Highlighting Iran’s plans to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity through the development of nuclear power plants, the AEOI chief said agreements have already been signed between the two governments, with Russia assigned a defined share in this development process.

He further noted that the construction of the second and third units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is currently underway by Russia.

The Iranian vice president underlined that the project is a priority for both Tehran and Moscow, adding that the emphasis of the two countries’ presidents has accelerated its progress. He noted that ongoing negotiations will help facilitate and advance these joint efforts.