Recasting Fiscal Trajectories – OpEd

By Momin Ali

The United States State Department’s 2025 Fiscal Transparency Report on Pakistan represents more than an annual assessment. It stands as international recognition of Pakistan’s measurable progress in fiscal transparency, governance reforms, and economic stewardship. For a country navigating global economic headwinds, domestic fiscal challenges, and geopolitical uncertainties, the report serves as an affirmation of Pakistan’s reform trajectory and its commitment to responsible and accountable governance.

At the heart of the 2025 report lies the recognition that Pakistan is steadily charting a path toward greater fiscal transparency. This improvement is not cosmetic. It reflects the deliberate steps taken to open government accounts, strengthen oversight of expenditures, and ensure that citizens, parliamentarians, and external observers have access to credible fiscal information. Transparency in governance is more than a procedural box-ticking exercise it signals to international partners, investors, and citizens alike that Pakistan is serious about embedding accountability in its financial management systems.

One of the most significant achievements highlighted is the sharp decline in inflation. Pakistan’s economy has long struggled under inflationary pressures, often undermining household stability and eroding purchasing power. The recent decline is not accidental but the result of disciplined policy choices, including tighter monetary frameworks, responsible borrowing, and targeted subsidies. This progress underscores Islamabad’s determination to safeguard the economic well-being of its people, reinforcing the notion that transparency in governance is tied directly to everyday improvements in citizens’ lives.

Equally noteworthy is the evidence of sustained revenue growth, which points to the resilience of Pakistan’s fiscal institutions. Despite structural challenges, the government has broadened the tax base, reduced leakages, and introduced digitization initiatives that enhance efficiency. By ensuring transparent revenue collection, Pakistan is not only increasing its fiscal space but also strengthening the credibility of its institutions, which form the backbone of any sustainable reform agenda.

The report further recognizes Pakistan’s responsible use of development funds, reflecting a shift toward prioritization, efficiency, and measurable impact. In a country where development needs remain immense ranging from infrastructure gaps to human development efficient allocation of funds becomes both a fiscal necessity and a governance imperative. The focus on long-term resilience rather than short-term political gains demonstrates a growing maturity in public finance management.

The report draws attention to the steady growth in remittances, a critical pillar of Pakistan’s external accounts. Remittances are not merely financial inflows; they are an indicator of overseas Pakistanis’ trust in the stability and direction of the national economy. The consistent growth of this sector signals that even amid global uncertainty, the Pakistani diaspora continues to demonstrate confidence in sending savings home, reinforcing the link between good governance, stability, and citizen trust.

Perhaps the most striking achievement lies in Pakistan’s lowest fiscal deficit in nearly twenty years. Fiscal deficits have historically been a structural weakness, often leading to cycles of debt accumulation and international bailouts. Achieving such a milestone demonstrates sound financial stewardship, proving that with political will and institutional reforms, Pakistan can balance growth imperatives with fiscal prudence. This outcome sends a powerful message to domestic stakeholders and international lenders about Pakistan’s credibility as a reform-driven economy.

Transparency is incomplete without accountability. The strengthening of oversight mechanisms including independent audits, parliamentary scrutiny, and anti-corruption watchdogs reflects Pakistan’s resolve to advance good governance. Enhanced whistleblower protections and expanded access to fiscal information further reinforce the government’s intent to institutionalize openness and ensure that fiscal decisions withstand both domestic and international scrutiny.

The very inclusion and recognition of Pakistan in the 2025 Fiscal Transparency Report underscores growing international confidence in its reform trajectory. Global recognition is more than a symbolic nod; it has tangible implications for investment flows, multilateral financing, and bilateral partnerships. Pakistan’s alignment with international fiscal standards signals to the world that it seeks integration, credibility, and trust in the global economic order.

Fiscal transparency is ultimately tied to the fairness of taxation. The report highlights Pakistan’s efforts toward equitable taxation reforms, aimed at broadening the revenue base, reducing reliance on regressive taxation, and ensuring that fiscal burdens are shared fairly across society. By embedding fairness into the system, Pakistan is laying the foundation for sustainable growth that is not only economically sound but also socially just.

The 2025 US State Department Fiscal Transparency Report reflects a transformative moment for Pakistan. It is both a recognition of the strides already made and a roadmap for the journey that lies ahead. The report confirms that fiscal transparency is no longer a peripheral concern but a strategic pillar of governance, economic stability, and international credibility.

For Pakistan, the challenge will be to consolidate these gains, deepen institutional reforms, and ensure that transparency translates into inclusive development and long-term resilience. Yet, the report makes one thing clear: Pakistan is no longer seen as a reluctant reformer but as a responsible steward of its economy, determined to anchor its future in openness, accountability, and sustainable growth.