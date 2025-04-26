Fighting The New Plague: How Governments Can Combat Misinformation, Disinformation, And Malinformation – OpEd

By Syed Raiyan Amir

In an era dominated by digital information, the very fabric of truth is being pulled apart. From wild conspiracy theories to deliberate state-sponsored propaganda, the modern information ecosystem is saturated with misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation — each posing unique threats to democratic societies. How governments respond to these challenges may define the resilience of future civic life.

Understanding the Threat

Before governments can respond, they must understand what they are dealing with.

Misinformation is false information shared without malicious intent — like an innocent but incorrect rumor.

Disinformation is deliberately false information spread to deceive.

Malinformation refers to true information shared maliciously to cause harm, often by twisting context.

As Claire Wardle of Harvard’s Shorenstein Center notes, these three “information disorders” have blurred the lines between fact and fiction, making regulation incredibly complicated (“Information Disorder”, 2017).

Building a Foundation of Trust

First and foremost, governments must rebuild public trust. Without trust, even the most truthful information struggles to gain traction. As political scientist Francis Fukuyama argues in his book Trust (1995), societies with high levels of trust can more effectively manage crises, while mistrust amplifies instability.

Governments should prioritize transparent communication. Regular briefings, clear data sharing, and admitting to uncertainties when they exist can humanize institutions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, countries like New Zealand saw success largely because their leadership communicated openly and empathetically with citizens, creating a climate of trust rather than suspicion (The Guardian, 2020).

Promoting Media Literacy

One of the most sustainable long-term solutions is investing in media literacy programs. Rather than merely censoring falsehoods, governments can empower citizens to critically evaluate the information they encounter.

Finland offers a leading example. As the World Economic Forum reported in 2019, Finland incorporated media literacy education across all school levels, teaching students how to identify manipulated images, detect biased sources, and recognize clickbait headlines. A generation educated to think critically becomes society’s best defense against information manipulation.

Governments should extend such programs beyond schools — offering adult education workshops, online courses, and public awareness campaigns.

Strengthening Public Broadcasting

Strong, independent public media can serve as a vital antidote to falsehoods. Yet, public broadcasting is only effective if it maintains credibility and editorial independence. Government support for public broadcasters like the BBC (despite its own controversies) or CBC in Canada provides populations with trusted news sources insulated from commercial pressures and political agendas.

In times of crisis, such as elections or public health emergencies, trustworthy public broadcasters can act as anchors against a rising tide of false narratives.

Collaborating with Tech Platforms

Given that much misinformation and disinformation spreads through social media, governments must work collaboratively — not combatively — with tech companies.

This does not mean imposing heavy-handed censorship, which could backfire and spark accusations of authoritarianism. Instead, governments can encourage platforms to tweak algorithms that promote sensationalist or polarizing content, flag misleading posts, and offer authoritative information prominently.

The European Union’s Code of Practice on Disinformation (2022 update) provides a model. It emphasizes voluntary commitments by tech giants like Google, Twitter, and Facebook to monitor and counter disinformation campaigns without direct government censorship — balancing free speech with social responsibility (European Commission, 2022).

Legislating Carefully

While legislation can be a tool, it must be wielded carefully. Broad laws criminalizing “fake news” often end up threatening freedom of speech rather than protecting public discourse. Numerous human rights groups, including Article 19, have warned that vague or sweeping laws against misinformation can be abused by governments to suppress dissent.

Instead, governments should craft narrowly tailored laws — for instance, targeting deliberate foreign disinformation campaigns or electoral interference — while protecting journalistic freedom and legitimate political debate.

Germany’s Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG), implemented in 2017, has sparked debate. While it obliges social media platforms to remove “obviously illegal” content quickly, critics argue it encouraged over-removal to avoid fines (Human Rights Watch, 2018). This highlights the delicate balance between tackling disinformation and safeguarding free expression.

Supporting Independent Fact-Checkers

Fact-checking organizations play a crucial role in separating truth from fiction. Governments can fund and support independent fact-checkers, provided that they are arm’s-length entities free from political interference.

During election cycles, independent fact-checkers like Full Fact in the UK or PolitiFact in the US offer invaluable services to the public, debunking misleading claims from all political parties without fear or favor.

A public-private funding model, perhaps including contributions from media outlets and civil society groups, can ensure fact-checkers maintain their neutrality and credibility.

Preparing for Information Wars

Finally, governments must prepare for information warfare. Disinformation is not only a domestic issue; it’s increasingly a tool of geopolitical strategy. Russia’s well-documented interference in the 2016 US presidential election, as outlined by the US Senate Intelligence Committee (2020), underscores how foreign powers exploit divisions to destabilize democracies.

National security strategies must incorporate defenses against disinformation — from bolstering cyber defenses to monitoring foreign influence operations. NATO’s Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence has stressed the need for member states to treat information security as national security (NATO StratCom COE, 2021).

A Shared Responsibility

Ultimately, combating misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation cannot fall solely on governments. It demands collaboration between public institutions, the media, civil society, educators, and individuals.

The old saying goes that “a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.” In the 21st century, that lie rides a rocket-powered smartphone, and the truth struggles to catch up.

To protect the integrity of democracy and the health of public debate, governments must act thoughtfully — not with heavy censorship or political interference, but with transparency, education, collaboration, and resilience.

As Barack Obama warned in a speech at Stanford University in 2022, “the design of our information ecosystem is tilting us in the wrong direction,” and “regulation alone is not enough.” The future depends on building an informed, engaged, and critically thinking public.

In a world of misinformation, truth is not a given — it must be fought for.