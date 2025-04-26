Iran and the United States. Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran, US Conclude Third Round Of Talks In Oman

Tasnim News Agency

The third round of indirect talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman, came to an end in Muscat on Saturday afternoon. 

Delegations from the two sides, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, held the indirect talks in Muscat on April 26.

Today’s talks included talks between the top negotiators as well as technical negotiations at the level of experts.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi was acting as an intermediary, like the two previous round of talks.

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei has announced that the talks revolved around the effective termination of sanctions on Iran, building trust about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, and the protection of Iran’s right to enjoy nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Iran and the US have held two rounds of talks in Oman and Italy on April 12 and 19 with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

