Iran: Massive Explosion In Southern Port Kills 8, Injures 750

By Eurasia Review

A massive explosion at Iran’s southern Shahid Rajaei Port on Saturday killed 8 people and injured at least 750 others, according to media reports.

Reuters is reporting that the explosion could be linked to a shipment of a chemical ingredient used to make missile propellant.

The Customs Office at the port said in a statement that the cause of the incident was probably a fire at the hazmat and chemical materials storage depot, according to Tasnim News Agency. The explosion occurred at the Sina container yard of Shahid Rajaei Port, only two kilometers away from the building of the Customs.

Tasnim’s correspondent at the port said the magnitude of the blast was such that the vehicles near the container yard were completely wrecked.