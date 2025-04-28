By Munir Khan

So, what could be a prouder moment for Balochistan than the fact that 14-year-old Zunaira Qayum has been appointed as an advocate for climate action, empower girls and rights for children by the UNICEF? The greatest part of this remarkable achievement is that it isn’t just about Zunaira’s personal victory; it is a symbol of hope and resilience and an inkling of a better future for this generation, and an entire generation of young Balochistanis. It serves to illustrate how the province can at times be depicted as a land of struggles yet can be a source of such positive change.

Her appointment is a historic nod to the courage, vision and absolute determination of a young girl no matter what, to make a difference. For someone from a part of the world where basic facilities such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure are scarce, Zunaira’s rise to world advocacy narrate how big of an opportunity Balochistan’s youth possess. As her awareness was raised, her mission was to raise awareness on climate change, advocate for child’s rights, empower girls and stress the economic role of women, surely way beyond her years. Her work is establishing a new standard for what young leadership can and has accomplished against adversity.

On the contrary, see how qualified MBBS doctor Dr. Mahrang Baloch, who hailed from the same province, did far fewer inspiring actions. By opting for a course which has unfortunately put her on the same path many of those who are pursuing a mission to destabilize Pakistan, Dr. Mahrang could have used her education and position to address the urgent public health problems in Balochistan. She ceased to focus on serving the people’s medical needs and switched focus to organized campaigns against Pakistan and criticizing its state institutions. From healing comes confrontation and division, she has chosen to serve political agendas, not embrace the humanitarian cause she was trained to support.

The difference between Dr. Mahrang and Zunaira, is not about this either, it is a bigger choice that the people of Balochistan are now facing. On one side there is positive change through the action, knowledge and spirit of service through the path of constructive engagement. On the other hand, there is the path of chaos, negativity, and disillusionment that hurts the very people it claims to protect but instead destroys it. Zunaira’s story is a shining example of what can be done by putting the greater good above personal and political gain.

It is nothing unusual that the people of Balochistan are tested by natural disasters, political instability and poverty repeatedly. It was not the so-called nationalist leaders who stood by the affected communities during the severe floods from June to October caused by continuous spells of rain in Balochistan, which led to widespread destruction. To this, other than the Pakistan Army and Jamaat e Islami’s Al Khidmat Foundation working hard on the ground, giving food, shelter, medical aid and rehabilitation to the displaced populations, there was little to be seen. Their service during one of the province’s worst times can and must be recognized and thanked.

Where were the loud voices of those who claim to support rights of Balochistan at this crisis? It proves the hollowness of their slogans because they were absent from their words at these crucial moments. Leadership is true when adversity presents itself, not on the stage or the camera, but in the mud of fields, the broken homes, the shattered lives that need rebuilding. At 12, Zunaira Qayum knew this better than most of the ‘Balochistan lovers’ who claim to fight for the province.

Young Zunaira saw the terrible impact of climate change in her homeland and took a powerful decision. To ensure that the children of Balochistan are protected from the ravages of environmental disasters and to fight for their right to live in a secure, educated future not being a wilderness in any definition of the term is something she committed herself to. It was rare and commendable that such young age had this clarity of purpose and moral courage. Zunaira opted for action as opposed to despair. Instead of grousing about the losses, she had made the choice to take part in finding a solution.

Zunaira Qayum’s story should act as an inspiration not only to Balochistan but all of Pakistan. It reminds us that hope must be fostered, leadership can be born, and the change can be made, even in the harshest of circumstances. By showing that there is nothing stopping meaningful patriotism and that age does not matter on that front, she has proven that like in building not destroying like in healing not dividing is genuine.

As UNICEF, Zunaira also carries the wishes and dreams of her province onto the world stage, Balochistan’s head is a bit higher today. It is her journey of a new chapter where the voice of the youth is not drowned out by cynicism but rather spoken and heard by action, sincerity, and hope. The event is an immense proud moment, and it reminds you that dedicated, compassionate, non-yielding to a better tomorrow, is the true path to progress.