Al Qaeda’s Return From Afghanistan: A Looming Threat The World Must Not Ignore – OpEd

By Saniya Khan

Two decades after the 9/11 attacks reshaped global security, al Qaeda is showing unmistakable signs of revival — and once again, Afghanistan is at the heart of its resurgence.

A recent warning from the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) underscores the seriousness of the threat: al Qaeda and its Yemen-based affiliate, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), are exploiting conflicts involving U.S. support to inspire new attacks on American soil. What was once dismissed as a weakened and fragmented network is re-emerging as a potential regional and global menace.

The seeds of this resurgence were sown in August 2021, when the Taliban returned to power in Kabul. Despite their assurances under the Doha Agreement that Afghan soil would not be used for terrorism, evidence suggests that the Taliban’s promises are more rhetorical than real. Al Qaeda operatives are believed to have re-established training bases, strengthened recruitment channels, and renewed ties with the Taliban’s leadership. These developments have turned Afghanistan back into a permissive environment — much like it was in the pre-9/11 era — where global jihadist networks can regroup and reorganize.

This revival is not just an American problem. It is a threat that reverberates across the region and beyond. South Asia, in particular, stands on the frontline. Pakistan, still grappling with an uptick in terrorism from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), faces the possibility of al Qaeda strengthening alliances with local groups to expand its influence. Central Asian states, with porous borders and limited counterterrorism capabilities, risk becoming transit routes or safe havens. Even Iran and China, with their own security challenges, could face spillover effects from renewed jihadist activity in Afghanistan.

Al Qaeda’s strategy is evolving in ways that make it even harder to counter. No longer fixated solely on spectacular large-scale attacks, the group is increasingly focused on inspiring lone-wolf actors and decentralized cells through online propaganda. Its messaging now weaves together global grievances — from U.S. involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts to the plight of Muslims in Gaza — to broaden its appeal and attract new recruits. The NCTC’s advisory, which warned of potential threats to crowded public venues like sports events and concerts, is a stark reminder of how the group adapts its tactics to exploit vulnerabilities in open societies.

The global context also plays into al Qaeda’s hands. With major powers preoccupied with great-power competition — whether in Eastern Europe or the Indo-Pacific — counterterrorism has slipped down the list of strategic priorities. This geopolitical distraction provides terrorist groups the space and time to rebuild. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan created not only a physical vacuum but also an intelligence gap, limiting the ability of Western agencies to monitor and disrupt extremist networks in real time. This blind spot is precisely what al Qaeda needs to regenerate its capabilities and expand its reach.

For the international community, the implications are clear: complacency is dangerous. The notion that al Qaeda was a spent force has proven premature. Its ideology remains resilient, its networks adaptive, and its ambition undiminished. If left unchecked, the group could once again project terror far beyond Afghanistan’s borders, targeting Western cities, destabilizing fragile states, and fueling broader cycles of extremism and conflict.

Addressing this threat requires a multifaceted response. First, intelligence-sharing and joint counterterrorism operations must be revitalized, particularly among Afghanistan’s neighbors. Regional cooperation platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should intensify their focus on countering terrorism and extremism emanating from Afghan territory. Second, the international community must hold the Taliban accountable for their counterterrorism commitments. Engagement with Kabul should be conditioned on verifiable actions to dismantle terrorist networks and deny them sanctuary. Without sustained pressure, the Taliban will have little incentive to act.

Moreover, countering al Qaeda’s resurgence is not just about military and intelligence measures. It requires addressing the ideological and socio-economic conditions that enable extremism to thrive. Investment in education, governance, and development in vulnerable regions can help reduce the pool of recruits susceptible to extremist narratives. Simultaneously, online platforms must work closely with governments to disrupt the digital ecosystems that al Qaeda uses to spread its propaganda and radicalize individuals.

The lessons of 9/11 remain painfully relevant: ignoring the early signs of a terrorist resurgence carries catastrophic consequences. The NCTC’s warning is not merely a security advisory — it is a call to action. The world cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past by underestimating al Qaeda’s capacity to rebound.

Al Qaeda’s re-emergence from Afghanistan is a test of global resolve. Whether the international community can respond swiftly and decisively will determine not just the security of the region but the safety of the world. In the struggle against terrorism, vigilance is not optional — it is the only safeguard against history repeating itself.