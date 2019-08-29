Was Lebanese Singer Elissa Just Cast In Netflix’s ‘La Casa De Papel’?

Lebanese singer Elissa took to social media to share a gift hamper sent to her by the team behind hugely popular Spanish Netflix original “La Casa De Papel” this week, sparking rumors that she is joining the show.

The package included one of show’s infamous Salvador Dali masks and a red card with a personalized message that read, “The third season’s ending left the professor broken and you surprised. But have hope, because the fourth season will make you the happiest. To the queen of emotions, or whom we now call Beirut.”

The star wrote to her 13.9 million followers, “I am ready to be part of the gang with the professor and the team! Thank you @NetflixMENA and @lacasadepapel. Nairobi, we’re coming to save you.

Love, Beirut!”

The Netflix Mena account replied to her video saying, “Beirut, the time is yours! Welcome aboard,” echoing the show’s use of city names for each of the characters.

The show, also known as “Money Heist,” is about a daring heist.

Since its launch in May 2017, “Le Casa de Papel” has become the most-watched non-English language series in Netflix’s history.

In July, Elissa told fans that she would be spending her evening binge watching the show. She tweeted, “Spending the night watching La Casa De Papel season 3 on Netflix. If you were with the professor, which city would you name yourself after in the gang? I would definitely go for Beirut! Suits me, no?”

The show’s Twitter account account replied, “Beirut sounds great.”

The 46-year-old star recently made headlines when she announced on Twitter that her next album will be her last, explaining that she cannot be productive in a “mafia-like” field.

“I am preparing this new album with a lot of love and passion. The reason is that it will be the last one in my career. I am announcing this with a heavy heart but with a lot of conviction because I can’t work in a field that is similar to mafias. I can’t be productive anymore,” she said.

So, is she joining the Netflix team? Some fans think it’s all a joke, but here’s to hoping we will see the pop superstar trade in her microphone for a stint on the screen.

