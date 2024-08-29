Strategic Nexus Of Pakistan-China Duumvirate – OpEd

By Asma Khan Durrani

The latest high-ranking official meetings of Pakistan and China, including those involving military and defense authorities, reflect the growing nature of the bilateral relationship and synergistic collaboration. This relationship is viewed as the foundation for regional security and prosperity as the two countries pledged to work towards the establishment of peace at a time when the dynamics of conflict on the international system are shifting.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan focused on the fact that defense and strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China is vital for the stability on the territory of South Asia. In discussions that have emerged between the parties of representatives of the top command of the armed forces and government delegations of both countries, it was possible to trace a deep and mutual allied partnership developed over the decades. This bond does not only benefit the bilateral relations between the two countries but also significantly contributes to stability in an area of high concern security issues.

During the meetings with General Li Qiaoming, Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Forces, the Pakistani side underlined the significance of these military relations. The Prime Minister said that he was pleased with current level of military exchanges and cooperation, and this was met with assurance of the Chinese stance by General Li of wanting this co-operation to grow to even greater heights. General Li described Pakistan as an “iron brother,” a strategic partner and a reliable friend

The Chinese are eager to take this partnership to a new orbit. Discussions with counterparts focused on the parties’ recognized desire to increase cooperation, especially regarding the development of the capacities of both military forces. Furthermore, the President of Pakistan awarded the honored, Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) to Commander General Li Qiaoming of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces of China. This prestigious award was thereafter conferred to General Li during the investiture ceremony.

The military dialogue discussed key issues of the security challenges such as the situation on LoC, China-India border, changes on the situation in the Kashmir and Afghanistan. These deliberations are especially important, given the current situation in the region and the world as a whole: Pakistan and China are trying to adapt to the new balance of power in the region and at the same time actively building new foreign policy vectors.

The upgradation of Pakistan’s military arsenal particularly strategic military modernization through procurement of sophisticated equipment from China was also high on the agenda of these meetings. This increasing defense co-operation between the two countries is perceived as a measure to adapt to the ever rising security threat menace in the region.

General Li’s visit, which comes soon after his Moscow visit is seen by analysts as Beijing’s move of coordinated action with its closest defense partners to meet new challenges. This trip has strengthened the defense collaboration between Pakistan and China hence confirming China as a strategic partner in Pakistan’s defense systems.

The PLA Ground Forces are a significant component of the Chinese military structure reporting to its commander General Li, to synchronize the military operations with CCP political strategies. Such coordination helps to achieve synergy of military actions with the overall Chinese security objectives, thus positioning the PLA as a critical component in China’s strategic calculus. The increased frequency of contacts between the leadership of Pakistan’s Army and the PLA described above is also evidence of the willingness of both countries to deepen and develop their cooperation in the military sphere.

These meetings also laid emphasis on the fact that the relations between Pakistan and China enjoy a cross-sectional support base which includes the people of Pakistan, political party and institutions. This kind of support is important especially because it ensures that the existing relationship can be groomed to meet new challenges. The focus of cooperation is evident in military-to-military interactions as it represents one of the central aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The talks also covered CPEC which is one of the BRI worth anniversary project and has played a major role in development of Pakistan’s economy. The subsequent phases of CPEC current and future are expected to drive the connectivity and economic development of the region at large. The second phase of CPEC that is of higher quality, particularly focusing on sectors like agri-food, IT and industries is being perceived as a turnaround strategy to transform Pakistan socio-economically.

Pakistan’s leadership is satisfied with deepening relations in the framework of CPEC and confirmed their readiness to ensure effective implementation of the agreed-upon projects. In response, the Chinese side with the present senior officials including General Li re affirmed full support and commitment to CPEC stating that this project was actually serving the purpose of enhancing strategic cooperation between two countries.

The recent interactions between the military officials and governments of both Pakistan and China demonstrate the strong bilateral mold, which deals with strategic and defense dimension. These connections are not only valuable for the two nations, their importance cannot be overemphasized because these connections are invaluable for peace and order in the region. While the geopolitical environment of the two countries is constantly transforming, years of cooperation demonstrate the mutual desire of the two countries to succeed in their development and promote peace and stability in the region. The role Pakistan and China plays in each other’s futures and especially in terms of defense cooperation will remain a very influential factor in the region’s future.