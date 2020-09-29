Bangladesh Made Available To India At A Giveaway Price – OpEd

By Q M Jalal Khan*

Under the present Hasina regime, Bangladesh has been made as ‘cheap’ as an ‘up for grab thing’ to India in quite a treasonous and perfidious manner. It is like a doll-dance (পুতুল নাচ) in the lap of India at the expense of the economic interest and territorial integrity of Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina’s rule is such a slashing and shameless sell-out to India that while hers is a zero tolerance for home critics against herself or her regime allowing them absolutely no freedom of speech (neither in print nor in social media) and detaining them at the laughably merest, minutest and slightest excuse, such zero tolerance scarcely applies to foreign (Indian) nationals, even if they committed terror acts inside Bangladesh in the name of ISA. Those people were not ordinary Hindus, they must be special agents trained in sabotage, including arson and assassination. Starting from the Felani case, no foreign agents have ever been tried and punished in Bangladesh. Rumors are rife that “friendly forces” from across the border were involved in the BDR revolt of 25/26 February 2009 with a secret understanding with Hasina.

There is also a rumor of the presence of non-local elements in the Shapla Chattor Hefajote massacre in May 2013 and Shatkhira massacre in 2013/2014. “There are allegations that various formations of the Indian military participated in the crackdown, an allegation that Bangladesh government denies. Alleging the presence of Indian troops, the Daily Inqilab reported that Indian forces had been deployed in Satkhira to quell the protestors. The report detailed an alleged fax, dated November 6, 2013 from the between foreign ministry in Dhaka and the Bangladesh high commission in Delhi, requesting Indian troop presence in Satkhira.”Foreign Minister Abdul Momen may explain that such “co-operation” between “husband” and “wife” was routine and that there was nothing to be worried.

While Sheikh Hasina, is dividing the nation, would include the story of Bangladeshi born Indian actress Suchitra Sen in the school textbooks, while she would have the material on Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani excluded, although he was one of the great political and independence leaders and as such one of the founding fathers of Bangladesh.2 While the regime would return Sen’s old house in Pabna, it would violently take away the long-inhabited home of the BNP leader, former Prime Minister DeshNetri and DeshMata Begum Khaleda Zia, literally forcibly ousted from the premises. Sheikh Hasina would not mind selecting the Indian film director Shyam Benegal, in a slap to the crop of Bangladeshi directors, to make a movie on her father Sheikh Mujib, of which Mujib himself would perhaps have been ashamed and would not have approved. After all, as the events of 1971 through January 1972 unfolded, from Dhaka to West Pakistani jail to London to New Delhi back to Dhaka, Mujib did not wholeheartedly like the Indian role in breaking up Pakistan (he was actually for a united Pakistan) nor did he like the Indian imposition of a national anthem on Bangladesh, as totally unrelated as it is to the independence and integrity of Bangladesh.3

Perhaps Sheikh Mujib would also not have approved of his betraying daughter Hasina either. She coaxed into the already “cursed” Awami League (as once an Awami and now a BNP leader Fazlur Rahman termed it) those turncoat faces who had once gloried in their attempts to tear Mujib down and, in fact, had either danced a bacchanal dance or remained inactive and passive at his 15 August assassination. They would include the Indian-trained tank-tinker Hasanul Hoque Inu (with his slogan of “মুজিবের চামড়া তুলে নিবো আমরা”), “মুজিবের চামড়া দিয়ে ডুগডুগি” maker Matia Chowdhury, Rashed Khan Menon, K M Safiullah, H T Imam (who gladly conducted the swearing-in ceremony of the Mustaque cabinet immediately after the 15 August murder of Mujib), and the pro-Indian Tofael Ahmed of the brutal paramilitary Awami Gestapo force, the Rakkhi Bahini, who failed to make any move on the night Mujib was killed.4

Hasina seems to be more Indian than the Indians themselves are, just as the above-mentioned people have now converted into a more Awami Indian brand than many seasoned and veteran Awamis are or used to be, such as Dr Kamal Hussain, Nur-e-Alam Siddique, Prof Abu Sayeed and Barrister Amirul Islam. Such a slavish position adopted by Sheikh Hasina has been aptly described by the UK-based medical expert and prolific political writer Dr Firoz Mahboob Kamal as one of “Enforced Indebtedness to India & the Politics of Appeasement in Bangladesh” and one of the politics of exclusion, division, destruction, betrayal and stark Indianization with a mockery of election and the constitution as she continues with her recurring coronation.5

Sheikh Hasina and her Awami cronies are busy appeasing India by pushing the platter over to the latter, eagerly and impatiently seeking its favor. Just as she appeases her Awami cohorts by clumping them together in a large number of two to three hundreds on her “royal” foreign trips, they also visit India in large delegations, clamped together, especially before the national elections, some even wearing Indian-flag-designed outfit on both national (26 March 2016 and 17 December 2014) as well as bilateral occasions.6 Time and again, even in 2017, Sheikh Hasina, being the head of the government of a sovereign country (however controversial, questionable, illegal and illegitimate her being in that position may be), takes pride in wearing Indian flag style women’s wear—saree—followed by the bandwagon of others among her sycophants and flatterers. The same people would take pleasure in India’s offer of building an airport in the controversial Rampal area, to the shame of Bangladesh and to the benefit of India.7

A limping loser both at home in terms of being totally unacceptable, electorally speaking, to the people of Bangladesh and to the colonizing India along the border, Hasina would let an already huge trade deficit of $4,761 million between India and Bangladesh to continue to widen, to the serious disadvantage of Bangladesh.8 The imbalance of nearly ten times between the two countries stands at the following staggering figures provided by the well-known blogger Dr Pinaki Bhattacharya: “আসেন ভারতের সাথে আমাদের বাণিজ্য ঘাটতির হিসাব নেই। ১৯৭২-৭৩: ১৫০.৭০ মিলিয়ন ডলার এটা কমে আসে ১৯৭৫-৭৬ অর্থবছরে ৫১.২০ মিলিয়ন ডলারে। এই ঘাটতি পুরণে সবচেয়ে বেশী কৃতিত্ব মুজিব পরবর্তী সরকারের। জিয়ার আমলে ১৯৭৮-৭৯ সালে তা আরো কমে দাঁড়ায় ২৭.৯০ মিলিয়ন ডলার। এটাই ছিল জিয়ার আমলে আমাদের সর্বনিম্ন ঘাটতি। সাত্তারের আমলে এটা দাঁড়ায় ২৩ মিলিয়ন ডলারে। এরশাদের শেষ বছরে ১৯৯০-৯১ এ এটা বহুগুণে বৃদ্ধি পেয়ে দাঁড়ায় ১৬৭ মিলিয়ন ডলার। এখন কত জানেন? ৫.৫৭৯ বিলিয়ন ডলার। মিলিয়ন নারে ভাই বিলিয়ন।“

Apart from the trade gap, Hindutva India plunders Bangladesh through border smuggling of trade goods, phensedyl, and hundi network of illegal transfer of money. It makes 32,000 crore taka (US$3.8b) a year from its businesses and its tens of thousands of people working in Bangladesh.9 Recently an Indian company got a construction agreement from Hasina worth billions of dollars, as another blacklisted Indian company got the contract for printing millions of school textbooks worth over a billion and yet another blacklisted company, Madras Security Printers, got the 120 crore taka contract to supply 1.5 million polycarbonate driving license cards from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), which cancelled its original agreement with a company of its own country, Tiger IT Bangladesh Ltd, and awarded the “suitably” revised contract to the Indian MSP without calling any tender.10 These are the examples of Hasina’s treachery to (Muslim) Bangladesh and loyalty to her Hindu India.

Bangladesh Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at a press conference said, “Bangladesh has become the third largest remittance source of India, with around $3.7 billion dollar sent in 2013. And a portal of professionals, the Silicon India, has predicted that the remittance from Bangladesh to India would continue to increase in the coming years. Silicon India revealed [that] in 2013 there [were] 500,000 Indians staying illegally in Bangladesh and sending USD 3,716 million (3.7 billion.’”11 According to CPD, each year as much as $5 b (৫০০ কোটি ডলার) slips away to India alone leaving millions of local Bangladeshis without a job and without food, clothing, and housing (let alone health and education). In view of the figures going up under Hasina’s vassalage allegiance to her feudal and manorial lord India, Bangladesh is the 4th largest remittance source for India, which remitted, by illegal means, $10b (1000 crore dollar) from Bangladesh in 2017 with at least one million (10 lakh) Indians working in Bangladesh.12

Sheikh Hasina thinks it is India that made her what she is, as Lhendup Dorji also once thought he was. But, in fact, it is Bangladesh that made her so. If she has any understanding of the interest of the people of Bangladesh, she should know that:

যেই টাকা ১০ লক্ষ ভারতীয় নাগরিক আমাদের দেশ থেকে নিয়ে যাচ্ছে সেই টাকা (১০ বিলিয়ন ডলার=৮৩ হাজার ৮শ ৫৫ কোটি ২৯ লক্ষ টাকা) দিয়ে দেশের অন্তত ১ কোটি বেকারের কর্মসংস্থানের সুযোগ সৃষ্টি হতে পারত। (১) দেশে ৪ কোটি বেকার। বেকারেরা চাকুরীর জন্য আন্দোলন করছে। সরকার তাদের চাকুরীর ব্যবস্থা তো করছেই না উলটো দলীয় গুন্ডাবাহিনী দিয়ে পেটাচ্ছে। বাংলার যুবকেরা কি হাতেও মার খাবে, ভাতেও মার খাবে? এটাই কি ফিরে আসা ‘মুজিববাদী’ চেতনা? যে সরকারের দলীয় লোকদের হাতে ব্যাংক লুট হচ্ছে দেদারছে, লুট হওয়া টাকা পাচার হয়ে যাচ্ছে ইউরোপ, আমেরিকা, কানাডায়। সেই সরকারের কি নৈতিক শক্তি আছে আমাদের ওপর চেপে বসা ভারতীয়দের দেশে পাঠিয়ে তারস্থলে বাঙালী বেকারদের কর্মসংস্থানের ব্যবস্থা করার? কেউ কেউ প্রশ্ন তুলেছেন যে ১০ বিলিয়ন ডলার নিয়ে যাবার তথ্য সঠিক নয়। এই দাবী যদি সত্যও হয়, তবে আমাদেরকে নির্ভর করতে হবে কয়েকবছর আগের পরিসংখ্যানের ওপর। সেখানে জানা যায় বাংলাদেশী টাকায় প্রায় ৩০ হাজার কোটি টাকা ভারতীয় নাগরিকেরা দেশে পাঠায় প্রতিবছর।13

Sheikh Hasina should be ashamed of her deplorable failures. She is shamelessly out of touch with the hard and bitter reality of her overpopulated country, which she does not mind putting at the hegemonic mercy of her master India. There is a widely prevalent poverty and penury all across the country, including the miserable situation of hundreds of thousands of low-grade Bangladeshi workers and menial laborers abroad—both male and female and that of many drowning in the Mediterranean while trying to reach the European shores to earn the bare minimum for a living not possible in the deeply stratified Bangladesh.14

In other words, all this slavish worship of India and servile homage to India are performed by Hasina not only to perpetuate her dictatorship but also at the dire expense of the millions of unemployed (let alone the underemployed) local Bangladeshi youth in their own country.15 In Hasina’s more phony, pompous, and corruption-filled than stable, lasting and harmonious development, there were 98000 applicants, for example, against 9 third class posts advertised under the directorate of drug control.16 Similarly, there were more than 6, 00, 000 (6 lakh) applicants, most of whom had an honors or master’s degree (Year 15 or 16), out of whom only 6000 passed the test for the advertised primary school (Year 1-5) teacher positions for which the required educational qualification was only Year 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC). The number of the jobless is estimated from the most crooked and conservative figure of 27, 00, 000 (27 lakh in 2018) to the more likely and realistic figure of 4, 66, 00, 000 (4 crore 66 lakh) to 4, 82, 00, 000 (4 crore 82 lakh) or even higher forcing 78 lakh (780,000) people to leave the country and work hard abroad.17

Nearly 35,000 Indians (and also thousands from Sri Lanka) hold high positions in Bangladesh RMG factories remitting around $2.36 billion home, not to speak of those working at the lower level.18 According to one estimate, there are over 5 lakhs (5, 00, 000) of Indians working in Bangladesh siphoning about $3.76b (30,000 crore taka) in 2013-14 alone, the amount going far up now in 2018: “বাংলাদেশে ৫ লক্ষের ওপরে ভারতীয়, কয়েক হাজার শ্রীলঙ্কান, চাইনিজ কাজ করছেন উচ্চ বেতনে, উচ্চ পদে। প্রতি বছর শুধু ভারতীয়রা বাংলাদেশ থেকে নিয়ে যায় কমপক্ষে ৩২ হাজার কোটি টাকা। ‘সিলিকন ইন্ডিয়া নিউজ’র তথ্য অনুযায়ী ২০১৩-১৪ অর্থবছরে ভারত বৈদেশিক মুদ্রা আয় করেছে ৭০ বিলিয়ন ডলার। এর মধ্যে বাংলাদেশ থেকে আয় করেছে ৪ বিলিয়ন ডলার।ভারত সারা পৃথিবী থেকে যে পরিমাণ বৈদেশিক মুদ্রা আয় করে, বাংলাদেশ তার মধ্যে পঞ্চম।“19

“Every year, more than $4 billion outward remittance is being sent from Bangladesh to India,” said a NBR official, seeking anonymity. “So, you can understand how much revenue the government is losing due to tax evasion perpetrated by Indian workers.”20 Only five of the hundreds of examples are: (1) that more than two hundred so-called Indian nurses take away nearly 50 crore ($6m) annually; (2) that the Hasina regime purchases electric meters from its Indian masters at a prepaid amount of double the price; (3) that it is purchasing electricity worth 42,000 crore taka ($5b) over a period of 15 years; (4) that it is going to purchase electricity from the Adani Group of India at a prohibitively extra cost of 70,000 crore taka (nearly $8b) over a period of 25 years; and (5) that the entire jute industry is under a serious commercial threat from India.21

Concerning Hasina’s bad-intentioned ballgame of electricity bought from her master savior and protector India, Benzamin Mendez, a research-scholar and former university professor, gives a true picture of Bangladesh under Hasina: the country’s sorry state of affairs that would include, among other despairs and despondencies, its dismal state of democracy, dirty election engineering, and rampant corruption at all levels. Above all, Mendez provides a convincing picture of the present administration’s wholesale corruption and dependence on India letting the latter have a complete control of Bangladesh, especially in its power sector that is “a crucial element of bilateral cooperation.” In his article, “Bangladesh: The story of Sheikh Hasina’s rampant corruption,” Mendez writes about Hasina’s willing dependence on India (English poet Coleridge’s “willing suspension of disbelief” about the supernatural in poetry?) in sensitive, yet incontrovertible details, claiming that the “Quick Rental Power Plant,” passed with indemnity in the parliament, was “actually the master plan of Sheikh Hasina” to swindle off “billions of dollars from the national exchequer […] She had held the entire nation a hostage into the grips of business syndicate and India […] In Bangladesh, a sheer looting is going on especially in the last decade.”22

“This is just a tip of the iceberg!,” Mendez continues. “Sheikh Hasina has been looting wealth of Bangladesh more notoriously than Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines. She had renewed her second consecutive term with the active help of India in 2014 and now again she has begun the same game plan. For India it is essential to keep Sheikh Hasina in power as she has been the most faithful individual who has been compromising the national interest of Bangladesh for safeguarding Indian interest. For such reason, India being the largest democracy in the world remains totally silent on the continuous violation of human rights and constitutional rights of the people of Bangladesh.”23

In fact, it has been learnt from a reliable source that, following the Pilkhana BDR massacre, sentiments among the Armed Forces became a great concern for the Hasina regime. In order to prevent a repeat of what happened to her family in August 1975, Hasina started relying on India’s spy agency, RAW. In confirmation of what has been said in my earlier book (citing journalist Jessica Fox on the regime-sponsored and RAW-trained Squad/Crusader 100),24 the said source confided that the regime assigned about 100 BCL leaders trained by RAW in India the job of abducting the targeted political and human rights activists. When these Indian-trained BCL leaders began to ambush and abduct opposition politicians, even the police looked the other way or covered up their inhuman crimes perhaps at the order from the higher-ups. As the situation progressed, the RAW wing of the Indian embassy in Dhaka became more and more powerful in making many important security decisions about promotion, transfer, and termination of important service professionals and about the disappearance of the targets, sometimes without even caring to inform the government.

Yet in another article, “Bangladesh: Politics of revenge and vengeance,” Mendez provides further details of Indianization (or rather Sikkimization) of Bangladesh and its politics saying:

Meanwhile, taking full advantage of Bangladesh’s fluid political situation and Sheikh Hasina’s desperation of remaining in power indefinitely, radical Hinduist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is pushing and lobbying with the Awami League […] for earmarking a minimum of 30 and a maximum of 50 parliamentary seats where nominees belonging to the minority community could contest elections to the Jatiya Sangshad, scheduled to be held in December.25

“Meanwhile,” Mendez goes on, “RSS has already pressed few demands with Sheikh Hasina and according to reliable sources, an agreement has been signed between RSS leadership and the Bangladeshi dictator, where Bangladesh Awami League has fundamentally agreed to implement the following demands should it get a third consecutive term.” The demands include: (1) selecting a Hindu as the next President of Bangladesh; (2) Hindus to be given several key ministries; (3) a separate ministry named Ministry of Religious Minority Affairs; (4) several Hindu judges to be appointed to the High Court Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court; (5) more Hindu officers in the Bangladesh Armed Forces; (6) Hindus to be sent as the heads of Bangladesh missions in certain countries and the number of Hindu diplomats in the Bangladesh missions to be increased; and (7) Hindu properties grabbed through the Enemy Property Act and the Vested Property Act to be immediately returned to the Hindus within 180 days of Hasina’s consecutive third term.26

Indianization of Bangladesh continues as unabated as Hasina’s widespread corruption and her complete control of the freedom of the opposition. It is due to Indian intrusion in Bangladesh’s share market that thousands of crores of Chinese investment are about to be halted or have already been halted.27 What is even worse, the submission of the Hasina regime to India is so alarmingly clear that not only the foreign, mainly Indian nationals working illegally in Bangladesh go unchecked, there being no data available on them, but also that a tremendously high (and eye-brow raising) number of Bangladeshi Hindu minority (8%), in an increasing Hinduization of Bangladesh, hold high level administrative and executive positions in the country as if there are no qualified Muslims available in the Muslim majority country to be entrusted with those positions.28 Many Indian nationals enter the Bangladesh police service by clandestine means connived at by the regime and its canine administration.29 By contrast, despite the fact that 14% of Indian population are Muslims, only 3% of them are lucky to be in the jobs.30 A daily Naya Diganta Sub-Editorial and the bloggers, Kai Kaus and Dr Bhattacharya, provide a list of inimical Indian conspiracies aimed at the economic looting of Bangladesh (see Appendix).

In view of the current disastrous political situation of Bangladesh, especially in terms of Indian strangulation of it, R Chowdhury of the USA gives a brilliant summary of the events and affairs that developed in Bangladesh through the present regime’s dire distortions and dispensations when (in an email post of 3 February 2016) he says:

In my dull brain and limited comprehension, what I understand is that we all are deeply frustrated at the ongoing political process that completely destroyed the very fabric of democracy, freedom, and rule of law in the country. The second is how to bail the country out of this dangerous situation by ousting the fascist suckers. While we seem to differ how the second part can be achieved, we also acknowledge the impediments on the way. The administration usually follows the political leadership. Even the political appointees, except the diehards […], will toe the line once there is change on top, including a CTG. I am sure, if there was any other government on January 5, 2014, CEC Kazi Rakibuddin (I know this “yes sir” typical bureaucrat) would have obliged to certify 40% turnout even though there was only 5-8% voters, that too in less than half of the constituencies. That includes the scenario in the military, police, RAB etc, except the diehard Gopalis [stubbornly loyal members of the police/RAB coming from Hasina’s home district Gopalganj and other selected places]31 or Chatro League [notorious student wing of her Awami League].32

We may love India, we may hate India, but it is a FACTOR. It surrounds us, it controls our rivers, it is stronger than Bangladesh in virtually all respects. On top of that, it has installed its protegee in Bangladesh to fulfil its agenda. India masterminded the Zia assassination (according to most analysis), but we couldn’t do anything. India orchestrated the 1/11, we couldn’t do anything. India conspired for Moinuddin-Fakhruddin for Plus 1 (Hasina) and a digital election for its chosen party to win in December 2008, we couldn’t do anything. India’s involvement was glaringly evident in the BDR massacre in 2009, JI and Hefazat killings in 2013 and in many other anti-state activities, we couldn’t do anything.33 On January 5, 2014, India single-handedly staged the farcical tamasha/তামাসাin Bangladesh, we couldn’t do anything. Nor the rest of the world came forward to fix it.

There is more. India took away S Talpatti, we couldn’t do anything. It siphons $4 billion annually from Bangladesh, we can’t do anything. It regularly target-shoots our citizens at the border (surprisingly, our very own BDR chiefs term them criminals!), we can’t do anything. It deprives Bangladesh of its share of 52 river waters, we can’t do anything. We are made to consume all the rubbish from across the border but they would not accommodate any of our products, we can’t do anything. India opposes us on the Rohingya issue, yet we gleefully welcome its president (so what he is a former? He sits while the much older Bangladeshi former president feels happy to have a standing space behind). Yet, India is our Greatest Friend!

That the opposition is crippled and crushed is also an Indian design and we can hardly do anything. A 1971 like “Operation Searchlight” is in force, who can do what? In such a scenario, is it difficult to foresee what to expect? We may not face another 2013, but we surely will have another 2014 (January 5), with or without BNP. Whether we like Plus [Hasina] or Minus [Khaleda], it is decided. The public do not matter. An ever optimist always says, the people will finally be victorious. But, he never gives a timeline.

Playwright Ariful Haque, one of those who write in a most succinct, comprehensive, and historically-contextualized manner, describe Hasina’s digital fascism and capitulation to India in the footsteps of the traitors Mir Jafar and Ghaseti Begum (who betrayed Nawab Sirajuddowla of independent Bengal), Mir Sadiq (who betrayed Tipu Sultan of independent Mysore), Munshi Govinda Das (who betrayed the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar in Delhi), and Al-Idrus (who helped the independent Hyderabad to fall). One of the most beautiful, almost biblical, and inspirational articles by him, while being saturated with a sense of frustrations and disappointments at those tragic Muslim defeats in the subcontinent telescoping and foreshadowing the Awami Hasina’s slavish servility and puppeteering to Indian hegemony, ends, however, with a note of hope at the poetic call to wake up and stand up only to strike back, as hard as possible:

আজ স্বাধীনতার নাম দিয়েই ,বাংলাদেশের বুকচিরে এপ্রান্ত থেকে ওপ্রান্ত পর্যন্ত ভারতীয় ট্রাক বহর ছুটছে । বাংলাদেশের স্থলপথ, রেলপথ, নৌপথ ভারতের জন্য উন্মুক্ত হয়েছে। বাংলাদেশের নৌবন্দরে ভারতের একচেটিয়া প্রাধান্য। বাংলাদেশের প্রায় সবকটা নদী ভারত কর্তৃক নিয়ন্ত্রিত। Lader complex বস বসিয়ে ভারত; বাংলাদেশের উপকূলে নজরদারী করছে। ভারতের সাথে অসম সামরিক চুক্তি করতে হয়েছে। নিয়মিত সীমান্ত হত্যার মাধ্যমে ভারত,বাংলাদেশের জনসাধারণ কে আতঙ্কগ্রস্ত করে রেখেছে, বাংলাদেশের প্রতিবাদ করারও অধিকার নেই । দেশের সবকটা প্রচার মিডিয়ায় ভারতীয় আধিপত্য। ভারতের সাথে ৭.৩৫ বিলিয়ন ডলারের মত বানিজ্য ঘাটতি। চাল ডাল মরিচ মশলা ডিম মাছ মুরগী গরু আলু পেঁয়াজ এমনকি চা ও চানাচুরটা পর্যন্ত ভারত থেকে না আনলে বাংলাদেশের মানুষের চলছে না। স্বাধীনতার নাম নিয়ে বাংলাদেশের মানুষ যেন,ভারত নামক প্রভুর অতিথিশালায় নিষ্কর্মা বাসিন্দা হয়ে প্রভুনাম জপ তপ করছে । ৯০%মুসলমানের দেশে, সামরিক, আধাসামরিক, বেসামরিক, সরকারি, সকল বিভাগের উচ্চ পদগুলো একচেটিয়া ভারতপন্থিদের দখলে। দেশের মুসলমান যুবকদের চাকরী নেই , অথচ লক্ষ লক্ষ ভারতীয়, আইনি- বেআইনি ভাবে বাংলাদেশের কর ফাঁকি দিয়ে চাকরী করে ভারতে টাকা পাচার করছে। বর্তমান ভারত, বাংলাদেশ থেকে সবচেয়ে বশি ফরেন একচেঞ্জ উপার্জনকারি দেশ । আর সেই ফরেন একচেঞ্জের যোগান দিচ্ছে খেতে খামারে রক্ত পানি করা কৃষক, গার্মেন্টের হাড় জিরজিরে শ্রমিক, আর মরুভূমির উত্তপ্ত দেশে নিয়ত মৃত্যুর সাথে লড়াই করে বেঁচে থাকা কিছু শ্রমজীবী মানুষ। এই নাকি স্বাধীনতার সুখ! স্বাধীনতার নাম নিয়ে বাংলাদেশ ভারতের সাথে এ পর্যন্ত (১৯৭১ সাল থেকে২০২০সাল) ৯০ টিরও বেশি চুক্তি, সমঝোতা স্মারক সই করেছে। যেগুলো বিশ্লেষন করলে দেখা যাবে বেশির ভাগই দাসত্ব চুক্তির নামান্তর। যার মধ্যে মুজিব আমলে ১১টি, এবং তার মেয়ে হাসিনার আমলে ৭৭ টি চুক্তি তো দেশ বিক্রী করে দেয়া চুক্তির সমতুল্য। মুজিব আমলের ২৫বছর মেয়াদী চুক্তির ১২ টি দফা তো পলাশী যুদ্ধের পর, ক্লাইভ-মীরজাফর চুক্তির ১২ দফার কথা মনে করিয়ে দেয়। মুজিব কন্যা হাসিনা তো করেছে ৭৭ টি চুক্তি , যার মাধ্যমে দেশের বন্দর, সড়ক, রেলপথ,নৌপথ, এমনকি দেশের স্বাধীনসত্ত্বা টকুও হিন্দুত্ত্ববাদী ভারতের হাতে তুলে দিয়েছে । এদের চুক্তিগুলোর একটি মাত্র নমুনা পাঠকদের মনে করানোর জন্য তুলে ধরে এ লেখার ইতি টানতে চাই । বাংলার মুসলমানরা ১৭৫৭ সালে মীরজাফর-ঘসেটি বেগমদের প্রতারনা দেখেছে। ১৭৯২ সালে মীরসাদিকের প্রতারনায় টিপু সুলতানকে প্রান দিতে হয়েছে দেখেছে । ১৮৫৭ সালে সিপাহী বিপ্লবে, বাহাদুর শাহের সাথে প্রতারনাকারি, মুন্সী গোবিন্দ দাস, আগাজানদের চরিত্র দেখেছে। ১৯৪৮সালে ভারত কর্তৃক হায়দারাবাদ দখলের সময় হায়দারাবাদের সেনাপতি আল-ইদরুসের প্রতারনায় হায়দারাবাদের নাম নিশানা মিটে যেতে দেখেছে। কিন্তু তাদের ইতিহাস থেকে কিছুই শিক্ষা নেয়নি বাংলাদেশের মানুষ। তাই আজ ছবি দেখছি , আর এক পলাশী পতনের ছবি, আর এক মহীশূরের পতনের ছবি,আর এক দিল্লী পতনের ছবি, আর এক স্বাধীন হায়দারাবাদ পতনের ছবি ! ছবি দেখছি বাংলাদেশের ১৭ কোটি মুসলমান স্বেচ্ছামৃত্যুর ফাঁস গলায় আটকে কি নির্বিকার ভাবে দাঁড়িয়ে আছে । শেষজীবনের প্রান্তে দাঁড়িয়ে, তারপরও আশা ছাড়তে ইচ্ছে করেনা। আমার প্রিয় কবি কাজী নজরুল ইসলামের ভাষায় বলতে ইচ্ছে করছে-‘সত্যমুক্তি স্বাধীন জীবন লক্ষ্য শুধু যাদের / খোদার রাহায় জান দিতে আজ ডাক পড়েছে তাদের।’34

*Dr. Q M Jalal Khan is author of Bangladesh: Political and Literary Reflections on a Divided Country (2018) and Bangladesh Divided: Political and Literary Reflections on a Corrupt Police and Prison State (2019). Dr Khan’s new work, “Sheikh Hasina’s Brutal BNP-Phobia and Her Scandalous “Midnight” Power Grab Through Reckless “S/Election” Rigging With an All-Time High Record of Humongous White-Collar Corruption,” is forthcoming.

Notes:

