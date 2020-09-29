Biden’s Claims Of Attending Black College Proven False – OpEd

By Jim Kouri

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden boasted during his campaign that he had initiated his college studies at Delaware State University in his home state.

However, according to a former Uniformed Secret Service officer assigned to provide security in the Obama-Biden White House and its grounds, the African American college denies Biden studied at DSU. “I know he never attended any Black schools including State. The man lies almost as much as Hillary Clinton, who also has a propensity for creating false narratives,” said former federal police and security officer Kenneth Clauson.

The DSU’s director of press relations for Delaware State, Carlos Holmes, said that the former vice president was never a student at his university, although Biden did visit twice to give commencement speeches at graduation ceremonies at DSU located in Dover, Delaware.

“Vice President Biden did not attend DSU,” Holmes said earlier last week. “However, he was the Commencement keynote speaker in 2003, as Delaware’s Democratic Senator, and as vice president in 2016. During the 2003 appearance, Biden was awarded an honorary doctoral degree.”

Biden had made the claim during an October 2019 town hall event held at the historic Wilson High School in Florence, which was founded in 1866 by the Freedmen’s Bureau for Black children seeking an education.

“I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State,” Biden told the crowd, as shown on video. “They’re my folks.” (See video below.)

Biden ended up winning the South Carolina primary before eventually clinching the nomination.

His false statement isn’t the only incident of a Biden controversy for his lying about his own biographical history. He has previously said that he was the first in his family to attend college and that his relatives were coal miners: He later had to recant those statements as well as accusations of plagiarism of speeches written by others.

Several politicians — including Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris — have accused Biden of exaggerating his record on civil-rights activism. Harris, during an early Democratic Party candidate debate, called Biden a racist.

Despite the Democrats and their propaganda machine in the news media totally ignoring overwhelming corruption revealed in a new Senate report, the American people are being warned by conservative and law enforcement organizations about presidential candidate Joe Biden’s alleged corruption enriching his family with millions of dollars.

While the Democratic Party and the nation’s top news outlets spent three-plus years investigating President Donald Trump over a bogus relationship with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, they didn’t even mention the Biden family shenanigans or Joe’s easily proven lies.

U.S. Senators Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, released a report that revealed millions of dollars in questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals, including the wife of the former mayor of Moscow and individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Also, because Democrats have initiated a coordinated disinformation campaign and effort to personally attack Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley and Johnson for the purpose of marginalizing the findings of our investigations, Johnson said, “It is important for me to lay out the history, purpose and goals of our ongoing oversight.”