Flight Carrying 210 US Citizens Repatriated From China Diverted To Military Base

By Eurasia Review

Wednesday morning, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in collaboration with the Department of State received the flight carrying approximately 210 U.S. citizens from Wuhan at March Air Reserve Base in California.

The plane was met by a team of CDC medical officers deployed there to assess the health of the passengers.

According to CDC, the passengers have been screened, monitored and evaluated by medical personnel every step of the way, including before takeoff, during the flight, during a refueling in Anchorage, Alaska, and now post-arrival.

CDC staff conducted risk assessments to ensure the health of each traveler, including temperature checks and observing for respiratory symptoms.

CDC said it will work with the California Department of Public Health and Riverside County Public Health to transport any passenger exhibiting symptoms to a hospital for further evaluation. Passengers not exhibiting symptoms of exposure, will be asked to stay on the base in housing to allow CDC medical officers to perform more thorough screening and to better understand each individual’s exposure.

“CDC is committed to protecting the health and safety of Americans. At this time, we continue to believe the risk of coronavirus exposure to the general public is low. CDC is taking these measures to assess and care for these returning Americans to protect them, their loved ones, and their communities,” the CDS said in a statement.

