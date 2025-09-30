Misinterpreting Jihad: The Distortion Of Islam To Justify Terrorism – OpEd

By Ahmad Khan

Recently, Naseem Haqqani, associated with the Afghan Taliban, has gone on record making provocative remarks supporting violence and terrorism, specifically in Pakistan, through the concept of jihad.

This rhetoric has not only caused unease to the peace-loving citizens but also attracted stinging criticism even among academicians and religious leaders. His statements are a perilous twist of the actual meaning of jihad, which is why his opinions coincide with the extremist ideology of the Khawarij- a group that is unanimously condemned by more than 1,800 Pakistani Muslim thinkers in the PeP (Paigham-I-Pakistan). In understanding the fundamental principles of Islam in the wrong way, Haqqani presents an explanation of why the acts of terror are justified, which is directly contrary to the very essence of the religion, not only degrading its integrity but also threatening innocent lives.

The core of the dangerous rhetoric of Haqqani is his support of terrorism as a justified form of jihad. The Quran is categorical in its teachings on the holiness of human life. It specifically forbids the illegal killing of innocent people, saying, “Whoever kills a soul… it is as if he has killed all of humanity” (Qur’an 5:32). Haqqani’s efforts to disguise acts of terrorism as jihad are the direct opposite of this command of Allah. Islam is a religion that is founded on justice, peace, and the holiness of life, and Haqqani is just promoting people into thinking that it is fine to kill and cause bloodshed in the name of Islam. The Quran is not ambiguous on this matter, and it says, the penalty for those who make war against Allah is execution or crucifixion (Qur’an 5:33). This extremist ideology, supported by Haqqani, not only threatens the lives of innocent people but also destabilizes the Islamic society through promoting violence and lawlessness in the name of religion.

Islamic thinkers, including Mufti Taqi Usmani, have always indicated that it is not just terrorism that is against the Islamic doctrine, but it is also an assault on the very structure of Muslim society. Mufti Usmani has criticized the brutality by these groups, even when they were in the company of notorious leaders like TTP chief, Noor Wali. Having endorsed this kind of violence, Haqqani contributes to this deadly misinterpretation of Islam that contributes to extremism at the expense of peace and stability in Pakistan and the Muslim world in general.

Widely recognized scholars such as Maulana Abdullah Khalil have also come up with stern declarations on the activities of the Khawarij. Mosques, madrasas, and innocent Muslims are the victims of these terrorists who are not the face of Islam and its teachings. They have lost the right way of being a righteous person and instead preach corruption and mayhem. The statements of Maulana Khalil bring to light the real picture of the Khawarij and give a direct response to the misplaced justification of their activities by Haqqani. Naseem Haqqani’s glorification of this kind of violence distorts the very essence of the Islamic faith, and it seems to spread hate and polarization even in a faith that stands on togetherness and salvation.

Islam is the religion of peace, and it was confirmed by Mufti Tayyab Qureshi. Taking terrorism under the cover of Islam not only falsely portrays its doctrines but also contributes to the spread of Islamophobia in the world community. Through the association of terrorism with Islam, the rhetoric of Haqqani contributes to division and falsehoods that damage the image of the Muslim community. Scholars such as Mufti Qureshi have clarified that terrorism, and in particular terrorism against civilians, is purely haram (forbidden) in Islam. The efforts of Haqqani to defend violence in the name of jihad stand in sharp contrast to the non-violent values of the religion.

The claims made by other scholars, including Salafi scholar Aminullah Peshawari, further invalidate the stance of Haqqani. Peshawari puts forward an argument that terrorists in Pakistan are not going the way of Islam but instead the way of khwarij, which puts them on the side of those who are against the faith. In identifying with these extremists, Haqqani directly identifies with powers that aim at annihilating Islam internally. It is a violation of the real meaning of the Quran that preaches peace, justice, and respect for human life.

Maulana Rahim, who is a respected religious leader, has also objected to the use of the word jihad to justify terrorist acts. He stresses that a rebellion against a rightful Islamic state is Haram and that it only contributes towards the weakening of the Muslim ummah and strengthening of the forces of havoc. Haqqani posing violence against the Pakistani state is a direct contradiction of these teachings, which further help in emphasizing the dangerous course he is pursuing in propagating extremism.

Moreover, Muslim scripture expressly directs that Muslims must follow legal authority: Obey Allah, and obey the Messenger, and those with authority among you (Qur’an 4:59). Nassem Haqqani’s statements are in opposition to the key principles of unity and appreciation of legal rule, which Islam preaches.

Lastly, one of the most prominent Islamic scholars, Tahir-ul-Qadri, has emphasized that the decree to declare jihad rests in the hands of the state, rather than of the people. He points out that terrorism, especially the use of violence by people who have not been sanctioned by a state, is condemned by Islam in all forms. The promotion of such violence as Haqqani did is not only against Islamic law, but it is also a serious misinterpretation of the real teachings of the faith.

To sum up, the fact that Naseem Haqqani supports terrorism and distorts the idea of jihad is a serious misrepresentation of Islam. Not only do his actions betray the fundamental doctrines of the religion, but they also pose a threat to the security and stability of Pakistan. The general view of the scholars is categorical: terrorism, violence, and extremism are incompatible with Islam. The rhetoric of Haqqani should be condemned by every Muslim who still believes in the real truth of peace, justice, and respect towards human life. Islam is, in its original form, a peaceful, harmonious religion, and Haqqani has to be criticized for his endeavors of hijacking the Islamic religion in his violent mission.