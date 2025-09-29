Time Out For The Politics: Why America’s Crime Debate Fails Us – OpEd

By Howard Henderson

The country finds itself, once again, locked in a polarized debate over crime prevention and the role police should play. What’s most telling is what both sides won’t say. Liberals often do not prioritize police as a part of the solution; conservatives tend to overlook poverty, mental health, affordable housing, employment, and the deep structural inequities that contribute to cycles of crime.

In isolation, either side’s exclusion of the other leaves us shortchanged. Time out for political games. As someone who’s studied crime, policing, and policy for years, I am clear-eyed on what works. Safer communities aren’t built on slogans, or by doubling down on a single tool. In fact, research indicates that effective crime prevention blends investments in social supports—such as schools, mental health services, housing, and jobs—with strategic, accountable policingthat is built on trust. Ignoring facts is deadly theater.

Residents in high-crime neighborhoods understand the need for resources, but also know very well that a sufficient police presence is central to maintain order when crisis arives. Mayors should understand this too, yet political pressures often prevent them from acknowledging thateffective crime reduction can sometimes involve increasing police personnel—provided those officers are adequately trained, deployed, evaluated based on outcomes, and subject to public scrutiny.

The discomfort surrounding discussions of police presence is understandable. Leaders fear being labeled as regressive or, worse, as endorsing outdated, heavy-handed tactics. However, evading the topic provides the public with platitudes instead of the honesty they deserve. At the same time, to overlook the economic and social realities behind crime—such as food insecurity, housing instability, and lack of opportunity—is equally a failure of leadership. While police can restore order temporarily, without stable jobs and futures for families, the underlying risks endure.

If progress is to be made, we must move beyond selective, politically motivated solutions. Crime is not resolved through increased police presence alone, nor through social programs in isolation. It is essential for leadership to embrace what residents already know: safer communities require a balanced approach that includes prevention, and intervention. Beyond sensational headlines, there has to be the setting aside of polarizing rhetoric to implement strategies that are grounded in evidence, accountability, and realistic expectations. Our public discourse should reflect this complexity, and policies must align accordingly.