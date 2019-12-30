Iran Condemns US ‘Aggression’ Against Iraq

By Fars News Agency

The Iranian foreign ministry strongly deplored the US military aggression on Iraq, describing it as a clear instance of terrorism.

“The attacks proved again the US lies about fighting against the ISIL Takfiri grouplet as the US has targeted the positions of forces who have inflicted heavy blows on the ISIL terrorists in the past few years,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

“By these attacks, the US has shown its firm support for terrorism and lack of attention to the countries’ independence and sovereignty and it should account for consequences of its illegal act,” he added, calling on the US to respect Iraq’s independent, sovereignty and territorial integrity and stop interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Mousavi underlined that deployment of foreign forces in the region create insecurity, tension and crisis, and said, “The US should end its occupying presence.”

He also stressed Iran’s support for Iraq’s independence, territorial integrity and national sovereignty, sympathizing with the injured people and families of those killed in the “terrorist” attack.

The US drones on Sunday bombarded a Hashd al-Shaabi (popular forces) base near the border with Syria in Iraq’s Western province of Anbar, a Hashd Shaabi statement said.

The attack took place in the evening when the US drones bombarded the base of Hashd Shaabi’s 45th Brigade near the border town of al-Qaim, the statement said.

The bombardment left a number of the brigade’s members killed and wounded, the statement said without giving further details.

