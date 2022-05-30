Iran, Tajikistan Sign 17 Agreements

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan signed 17 documents on cooperation in various fields at the conclusion of a high-profile meeting co-chaired by the presidents of the two nations in Tehran.

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who arrived in Tehran on Monday for an official visit, co-chaired the joint meeting of high-ranking delegations with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

At the conclusion of the meeting, senior officials from the two countries signed 17 cooperation agreements. The documents entail political, economic and trade cooperation between Tehran and Dushanbe, relations in the transportation sector, joint investment, new technologies, environmental issues, the energy sector, sports interaction, judicial cooperation, research and training, as well as the tourism industry.

Raisi made his first official visit as the Iranian president to Tajikistan in September 2021.

In comments on Sunday, the spokesperson for Iran’s Customs Office said the trade relations between Iran and Tajikistan have begun to rise by several times following Raisi’s trip to Dushanbe.

Ruhollah Latifi said the figures show a 489% rise in the weight and a 463% rise in the value of trade exchanges between Iran and Tajikistan in the previous Iranian year compared to a year earlier.